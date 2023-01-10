ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk

Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA

Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars

The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NBA

Herb Jones questionable for Monday game at Cleveland

New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on this afternoon’s official injury report, one of five Pelicans players mentioned. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are out for the Monday matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Cleveland (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). New Orleans enters the finale of its season-long five-game road trip with a 2-2 record, having beaten Washington and Detroit, with losses to Dallas and Boston.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) return home on Friday night to face the Phoenix Suns (21-22) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 135-118 loss against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 20 points. D’Angelo Russell had 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 16.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Recap: Kuzma's 40 leads late rally, Wizards lose 112-108 to Knicks

Coming into Friday night's game in D.C., the Knicks were one of the hottest teams in the league. They had won five out of their last six games behind All-NBA-level play from point guard Jalen Brunson, who led the charge once again, scoring a team-high 34 points. Brunson's big night thwarted Kyle Kuzma's season-high 40 points and the Wizards' late rally as they fell 112-108.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case

A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history

Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Preview: Wizards look to build momentum in Friday night meetup with Knicks

The Wizards (18-24) are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season after coming from behind to beat the Bulls on Wednesday night without Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis. 48 hours later, they'll look to build on that momentum in tonight's meeting with the white-hot Knicks (23-19). Here's everything you need to know.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Keys to the Game - 01.13.23 (Bulls vs Thunder)

The Chicago Bulls (19-23) look to bounce back after coming up short the other night in Washington, DC, by welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23) to the United Center to close-out the season series between the two. In the first meeting in OKC back on November 25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) scored 30 points, including five straight free-throws in the final minute of overtime, to lead the Thunder to a 123-119 victory over the Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs Grizzlies

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a last-second loss on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers (23-20) will try to bounce back on Saturday, when they take the floor for their second home game in as many nights. It won't be an easy task, however,...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 13, 2023

The fourth game of a five-game road trip for New Orleans (25-17) tips off at 6 p.m. Central on Friday in Detroit (12-33). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM is at 5:30. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-Pistons. Zion Williamson remains among the leaders in All-Star voting.
WASHINGTON, LA

