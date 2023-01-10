Read full article on original website
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars
The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
NBA
Charlotte Hornets To Unveil Banner Commemorating Retirement Of Bill Russell’s No. 6 Jersey
January 13, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced they will unveil a banner at Spectrum Center commemorating the No. 6 jersey of Bill Russell, which was retired throughout the NBA following his passing in July, during their game against Russell’s Boston Celtics on Saturday, January 14. A...
LeBron James passes 38,000 points milestone in Lakers' loss to 76ers
LeBron James becomes the second player to pass 38,000 points in NBA history and Russell Westbrook finishes with a triple double in Lakers' loss to 76ers.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
LeBron hits 38K, but Embiid leads 76ers past Lakers 113-112
LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112
NBA
Herb Jones questionable for Monday game at Cleveland
New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on this afternoon’s official injury report, one of five Pelicans players mentioned. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are out for the Monday matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Cleveland (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). New Orleans enters the finale of its season-long five-game road trip with a 2-2 record, having beaten Washington and Detroit, with losses to Dallas and Boston.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Suns
The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) return home on Friday night to face the Phoenix Suns (21-22) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 135-118 loss against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 20 points. D’Angelo Russell had 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 16.
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum's recent performance, postseason polls | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer to discuss New Orleans' recent loss to the red hot Celtics in Boston, CJ McCollum’s recent streak of huge games and his case for making his first All-Star game, as well as the upcoming schedule.
NBA
Recap: Kuzma's 40 leads late rally, Wizards lose 112-108 to Knicks
Coming into Friday night's game in D.C., the Knicks were one of the hottest teams in the league. They had won five out of their last six games behind All-NBA-level play from point guard Jalen Brunson, who led the charge once again, scoring a team-high 34 points. Brunson's big night thwarted Kyle Kuzma's season-high 40 points and the Wizards' late rally as they fell 112-108.
NBA
PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case
A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
NBA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to build momentum in Friday night meetup with Knicks
The Wizards (18-24) are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season after coming from behind to beat the Bulls on Wednesday night without Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis. 48 hours later, they'll look to build on that momentum in tonight's meeting with the white-hot Knicks (23-19). Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.13.23 (Bulls vs Thunder)
The Chicago Bulls (19-23) look to bounce back after coming up short the other night in Washington, DC, by welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23) to the United Center to close-out the season series between the two. In the first meeting in OKC back on November 25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) scored 30 points, including five straight free-throws in the final minute of overtime, to lead the Thunder to a 123-119 victory over the Bulls.
NBA
76ers Visit Utah Jazz to Begin Five-Game Road Trip | Gameday Report 42/82
The Philadelphia 76ers hold a 25-16 record halfway through the 2022-23 regular season. Next, the Sixers visit the Utah Jazz (22-23) on Saturday night for the first game of a five-game road trip that brings them to Los Angeles to play the Lakers (19-23) the next night. The Jazz will...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Grizzlies
Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a last-second loss on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers (23-20) will try to bounce back on Saturday, when they take the floor for their second home game in as many nights. It won't be an easy task, however,...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 13, 2023
The fourth game of a five-game road trip for New Orleans (25-17) tips off at 6 p.m. Central on Friday in Detroit (12-33). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM is at 5:30. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-Pistons. Zion Williamson remains among the leaders in All-Star voting.
NBA
Cavaliers Hire Anderson Varejao as Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador
Returns to Cleveland in full-time role after retiring from 14-year NBAplaying career, including 13 illustrious seasons as a member of the Cavaliers; will be honored with special presentation at halftime during Cavaliers January 21 game. CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Anderson Varejão as a Player Development Consultant and...
NBA
"Staying Focused" | Jazz Come Up Clutch On Both Ends, Take Down Orlando 112-108
If it hasn’t been done yet, it’s time to start putting some respect on Walker Kessler’s name. Initially considered an afterthought following the Rudy Gobert trade between the Timberwolves and Jazz, Kessler has been an absolute revelation in his first season in the NBA — Friday night was further proof.
