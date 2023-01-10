ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

One Man Dead, Teen Boy and Girl Injured in Lincoln Park-Area Shooting

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
Police line at the scene of the shooting in Lincoln Park. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A homicide investigation was underway Tuesday after one man died and a teen boy and girl were wounded in an early morning shooting in Lincoln Park.

The San Diego Police Department responded to reports of the shooting in the 4700 block of Nogal Street around 2:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old man was found at a residence with at least one gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics took the other two — a 16-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and one of her arms, and a 17-year-old boy suffering from a leg wound — to hospitals, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The teenagers, whose names were withheld, were expected to survive, according to police.

It was unclear what led to the gunfire.

“At this time information is very limited, but it appears there may be some type of relationship between the suspect and (victims) in this incident,” Shebloski said Tuesday afternoon. “However, the exact nature of that relationship has not been determined or confirmed at this time. What is known is a lone male suspect wearing dark clothing was seen running from the location of the shooting.”

Updated at 3:34 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

