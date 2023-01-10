Read full article on original website
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99
Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 p.m. at the same location.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jenny Urcan: Leading BGE’s expansion in Northeast Florida
A couple of factors led Jenny Urcan to become a civil engineer. She was good at math and liked problem-solving. In addition, there were civil engineers in her family: a grandfather and two uncles, along with a few cousins, were licensed professional engineers with degrees in civil engineering. Yet the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville mayor's race: Ballot set with seven candidates
The field for the Jacksonville mayoral election is set, with seven candidates on the ballot in the March 21 election. Four Republicans, two Democrats and a no-party affiliated candidate qualified for the mayor’s race by the noon deadline Jan. 13, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Downtown Development Design Review board not impressed by LaVilla Daily’s design
The Downtown Development Review Board delayed conceptual design approval Jan. 12 for First Coast Energy’s plan for a two-story, mixed-use Daily’s gas station and convenience store project in LaVilla, calling it “the antithesis” of the area’s design guidelines. The board agreed with a request by...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery
The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Office commercial real estate outlook: Demand for space increasing but construction costs a challenge
Over the past 12 months we have seen a healthy increase in demand for office leasing in Jacksonville as negative absorption was the lowest it has been in five years. Most of this demand has been in the range of 10,000 square feet and below (with some notable outliers well above this size).
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Lifestyle choices can also impact life expectancy
Jacksonville Daily Record
Industrial commercial real estate outlook: Increase in vacancy is expected with 4.7M square feet in pipeline
As we begin 2023, the industrial real estate outlook in Jacksonville remains strong, though it is beginning to moderate. Absorption outpaced deliveries in 2022 and we continued to experience historically low vacancy rates, with functional product vacancy at less than 1% for the entire year. As we move into 2023, we expect an increase in vacancy.
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy
Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
luxury-houses.net
A $3.4 Million Entertainer’s Dream Home Flooded with Natural Light from It’s Perfect in Fernandina Beach, Florida
95343 Spinnaker Drive Home in Fernandina Beach, Florida for Sale. 95343 Spinnaker Drive, Fernandina Beach, Florida is an impeccably maintained home was masterfully designed with a focus on outdoor living, restore & relax with amazing sunrises and sunsets from the second level screen porch. This Home in Fernandina Beach offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 95343 Spinnaker Drive, please contact Brett Aroneck (Phone: 904-556-7030) at Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners for full support and perfect service.
Jacksonville father and son owners sentenced to over 20 months in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms were sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS and hiring illegal workers. The court sentenced 52-year-old Raul Solis to 33 months in federal prison and his son, 33-year-old Raul Solis-Martinez, to 21 months in federal prison. The court also ordered the two to pay $5,613,082.38 in restitution to the IRS. The two pleaded guilty to the charges last Summer.
JSO: Suspect identity sought in fraud investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the pictured suspect who is wanted for fraud and theft. The suspect posed as a package deliverer during the holiday season and would enter the package holding areas of local apartment complexes and steal packages.
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
News4Jax.com
JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
News4Jax.com
Deputy shoots, kills woman who was holding ‘BB-style rifle,’ Nassau sheriff says
HILLIARD, Fla. – A deputy shot and killed a woman Wednesday in Nassau County as investigators responded to an early morning call about a domestic disturbance, Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a news conference. According to Leeper, the call came in at 2:14 a.m. on Barbara Lane in reference...
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
