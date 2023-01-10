ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live? Many residents in these cities would. 24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the top 50 cities where residents are the most miserable around the country according to the general population of residents living in that city.

According to the list, the most miserable places to live in all of Georgia are Hinesville, Valdosta, and Dalton.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the most miserable cities in the country:

"To identify the most miserable city in America, according to residents, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the happiness score of all 383 metro areas in the U.S. from digital health company Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index. The index measures communities’ overall health on the basis of 10 domains. Five represent individual well-being factors: physical, community, social relationships, financial, and sense of purpose. Another five are social determinants of health: health care access, food access, resource access, housing and transportation, and economic security. Sharecare surveyed more than 450,000 U.S. adults on the 10 domains as well as analyzed more than 600 elements of social determinants of health from additional data sources.

For more of the most miserable cities in the country visit 24/7wallst.com .

Teresa Furlong
4d ago

This is a joke, right? I live in Georgia and I have been in 40 out of the 50 states, and I would say there are many miserable places to live. But what is miserable to some could be the cat's meow to others!!

Cali Peach
4d ago

I would Say Savannah there's a new homicide every single day. sometimes there are multiples. the traffic is ridiculous. the sumer weather is so hot and humid it feel like you're breathing in warm water all summer. Even tho it's a decent sized city the opportunity for higher paying jobs remains slim. let's not even talk about housing. n that's just the city I'm familiar with. I imagine there are way worse places to live than Valdosta and Hinesville ....although Hinesville does kinda suck it's way far out the way and right next to that giant military base. I can't say for sure bc I've never lived there.

James Washington
4d ago

I moved from Savannah to Hinesville, just like a lot of people. The cost of living is cheaper and has less crime. I love it here. If I want big city life, I will go visit somewhere like Chicago, Houston, New York, or Los Angeles because Georgia has no big cities.

