West Virginia State

wv.gov

DHHR to Host Hiring Events to Highlight Job Opportunities throughout the State

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host in-person and virtual hiring events throughout the state during the month of January. Events will interview for Nurses, Office Assistants, Program Specialists, Laboratory Scientists, Child Protective Service Workers and additional positions. Job seekers are encouraged to explore career...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

