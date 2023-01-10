Read full article on original website
wv.gov
First Lady Justice announces two counties added to CIS program; three new schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs
CHARLESTON, WV — First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that West Virginia’s Communities In Schools (CIS) program will be adding schools this month in two new counties and two participating counties across the state. A total of 13 schools in Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo and Webster counties will be...
wv.gov
DHHR to Host Hiring Events to Highlight Job Opportunities throughout the State
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host in-person and virtual hiring events throughout the state during the month of January. Events will interview for Nurses, Office Assistants, Program Specialists, Laboratory Scientists, Child Protective Service Workers and additional positions. Job seekers are encouraged to explore career...
