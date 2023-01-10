Alibaba shares are up 100% from their lows. Tailwinds are starting to emerge. The risk of delisting is becoming less and less. 2022 was unforgiving for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) after experiencing record lows not seen since 2016. This came as no surprise considering all China-specific news of the past year. A policy of zero-COVID ground production and demand to a halt, while antitrust legislation from the ruling party has zeroed in on its tech companies.

2 DAYS AGO