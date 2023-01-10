Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Global Debt Leverage: Is a Great Reset Coming?
Ahead of the World Economic Forum, some of today’s turbulent state of affairs are explained by S&P Global economists and analysts. We have identified six interconnected themes – energy security, climate and sustainability, technology and digital disruptions, supply chains, capital markets and geopolitical shocks – with the greatest potential for large-scale disruption.
Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Alibaba shares are up 100% from their lows. Tailwinds are starting to emerge. The risk of delisting is becoming less and less. 2022 was unforgiving for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) after experiencing record lows not seen since 2016. This came as no surprise considering all China-specific news of the past year. A policy of zero-COVID ground production and demand to a halt, while antitrust legislation from the ruling party has zeroed in on its tech companies.
China’s Gold Buying Spree Continued In November
Central banks worldwide continued to purchase large quantities of gold bullion in November, according to the World Gold Council. A net amount of 50 tons of gold were added to central banks’ reserves, especially in China. China’s central bank bought the most considerable amount of gold, adding 32 tons...
Energy Still Looks Attractive In 2023, Especially With These Dividend Picks
Energy was the only sector that outperformed in 2022, gaining nearly 60% versus the S&P 500’s almost 20% plunge by the time the year ended. As a result, many investors might be wondering whether that strength will continue in 2023. At least for now, we’re seeing companies like EQT...
KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
KB Homes reported a weak quarter that has put pressure on share prices. The guidance is also weak and may be overly optimistic. Evidence suggests a deep downturn is happening in the homebuilding sector right now. The analysts have been upping their ratings on home-building stocks over the past month...
Mortgage Rates Dip, Inventory Is Up, And Charlotte Is Declared As The Year’s Hottest Housing Market
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.33% as of Jan. 12, down from last week when it averaged 6.48% A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.45%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.52%, down from last week when it averaged 5.73%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.62%.
Inflation On The Rise: Side Hustles Searches Skyrocket
Do you know that interest in passive income and side hustles has been increasing continuously? There was a huge hike in the search for side hustles on January 10, 2023. A recent study by nichesites.com shows an overwhelming growth in the search for passive income and side hustles. This result is backed up by an analysis of five years of Google Trends data showing a significant increase in searches for passive income, side hustles, and passive income ideas.
Porsche Cars North America Sets New Record For Retail Deliveries In 2022
Company exceeds previous record set in 2021, with strong performance led by Macan and Cayenne SUVs. Porsche Cars North America, a unit of the public company Porsche AG (OTCMKTS:POAHF, ETR:PAH3), said on Tuesday that it delivered 70,065 cars in the US in 2022, breaking the company’s previous record set in 2021.
