Get your umbrella handy, and plan ahead for more very wet and windy conditions that could bring big impacts to northern California from today through early next week. Low pressure along the coast of northern California has brought light to moderate showers and an isolated thunderstorm to potions of northern California overnight into early Friday morning. Thunderstorm activity was observed just east of Willows around 3:30am, but that was isolated and ended quickly. The system that's impacting our region early Friday will tap into a more substantial moisture plume drawn towards the West Coast from a stronger system further out in the Pacific through the day today. A more substantial band of rain and high elevation snow will track into interior northern California through your morning commute, and it looks like most of you will be needing your umbrella by the time to get to work Friday morning. Heavy rain chances and the potential for thunderstorms will continue across most of our region through your entire Friday. Heavy mountain snow is also expected, and snow levels will hover between 4500' and 5500'. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the northern Sierra, Lassen County, and Plumas County areas from 1pm Friday through 10pm Monday. Projections are leaving those areas with the potential for between 3 to 6 feet of snowfall during that time down to 5000'. The heaviest rainfall is projected for the valley through early to mid afternoon, and then most of the heavier rain and snow tracking through the foothills and northern Sierra from this afternoon into tonight. Valley areas may even get a break from the active weather Friday evening while our higher elevations continue to have pockets of heavy rain and snow. Temperatures are starting out and will end up in the 50's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in most of our mountain zones Friday. Winds will be out of the south to 20mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts to 35mph today. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4pm Friday in Modoc County due to the potential for gusts out of the south to 55mph there. The lull in the lower elevation rainfall tonight will come to an end early in the day on Saturday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO