Caltrans says Highway 36 in Red Bluff reopened after flooding Saturday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 36 in Red Bluff has been reopened on Saturday. The area from Baker Road to Monroe Avenue was closed due to flooding since around 10:30 a.m.
Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed
Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning. Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed. Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning.
CAL FIRE at scene of power line hazard in Corning Saturday
PG&E responded to several calls of downed power lines throughout Corning on Saturday. CAL FIRE at scene of power line hazard in Corning Saturday. CAL FIRE is asking everyone to either drive cautiously or avoid travel.
Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
Strong winds have caused storm damage in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - As storms continue to affect Northern California, Corning has received storm damage on Saturday. Poor weather conditions and strong winds have caused downed power lines, structure damage and debris to litter the streets triggering road blocks. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you...
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
Power back on for over 100 PG&E customers north of Bangor Sunday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 1:26 p.m. UPDATE - Power is back on for 112 PG&E customers in the area west of Rackerby and north of Bangor in Butte County on Sunday. According to the PG&E outage map, power went out at around 9:57 a.m. Power was restored at around 1:15 p.m.
CAL FIRE cleans up liquid leaking from barrels in Magalia
MAGALIA, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to a call about suspicious barrels dropped off in a Magalia neighborhood, causing concern over what might be inside. Crews responded to Calvary Court Friday morning with hazmat tools after a neighbor says a man dumped barrels there a few weeks ago. The man...
Gridley man in serious condition after Wednesday's collision with train
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A Gridley man is in serious condition Friday morning after a collision with a train in Gridley Wednesday night, according to Enloe Medical Center. Police said 49-year-old Francisco Granadino was taken to the hospital after Wednesday’s collision with a train near Spruce Street. Granadino was driving...
Non-profit opens new warehouse in Chico to help natural disaster victims
CHICO, Calif. - A local branch of Global Empowerment Mission, or GEM, recently cut the ribbon on it's new warehouse in Chico. GEM helps provide things people would need after a natural disaster like food, clothing, and sanitation products. Among other items GEM supplies are MCRC safety gear, which the...
Teichert Ponds is the next homeless site to be cleared
CHICO, CALIF.,- Homeowners in the area have different opinions when it comes to the homeless people living at Teichert Ponds. Ann and Taud Bagwill have lived in the area for five years. "Yeah I hope we come together as a community instead of.. I don't think this is being humane...
Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
Butte County's Mike Ramsey is California's longest-serving District Attorney
Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney. Butte County's Mike Ramsey is California's longest-serving District Attorney. Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Another round of rain and wind brought the risk of flooding this weekend
Flooding is occurring in parts of our region. A flood advisory is in effect through this evening as minor flooding is occurring on some roads and flood prone areas. A flood warning has been issued for the Tehama bridge near Los Molinos and Ord Ferry near Ord Bend, both along the Sacramento River. Each of these locations have or will reach flood stage in the next 12 hours. Scattered showers with some isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight.
Storm Tracker Forecast: More storms bring big impacts through your weekend
Get your umbrella handy, and plan ahead for more very wet and windy conditions that could bring big impacts to northern California from today through early next week. Low pressure along the coast of northern California has brought light to moderate showers and an isolated thunderstorm to potions of northern California overnight into early Friday morning. Thunderstorm activity was observed just east of Willows around 3:30am, but that was isolated and ended quickly. The system that's impacting our region early Friday will tap into a more substantial moisture plume drawn towards the West Coast from a stronger system further out in the Pacific through the day today. A more substantial band of rain and high elevation snow will track into interior northern California through your morning commute, and it looks like most of you will be needing your umbrella by the time to get to work Friday morning. Heavy rain chances and the potential for thunderstorms will continue across most of our region through your entire Friday. Heavy mountain snow is also expected, and snow levels will hover between 4500' and 5500'. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the northern Sierra, Lassen County, and Plumas County areas from 1pm Friday through 10pm Monday. Projections are leaving those areas with the potential for between 3 to 6 feet of snowfall during that time down to 5000'. The heaviest rainfall is projected for the valley through early to mid afternoon, and then most of the heavier rain and snow tracking through the foothills and northern Sierra from this afternoon into tonight. Valley areas may even get a break from the active weather Friday evening while our higher elevations continue to have pockets of heavy rain and snow. Temperatures are starting out and will end up in the 50's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in most of our mountain zones Friday. Winds will be out of the south to 20mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts to 35mph today. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4pm Friday in Modoc County due to the potential for gusts out of the south to 55mph there. The lull in the lower elevation rainfall tonight will come to an end early in the day on Saturday.
Two men arrested by Chico Police following fight on Broadway Street
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took two men into custody following a fight in downtown Chico Friday morning. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a fight between two men in the 400 block of Broadway Street, across from the Chico City Plaza. Authorities say that it was also reported to Chico Police that one of the two men had a knife.
Storm Tracker Forecast - More Rain, Snow And Stronger Wind Friday Night And Saturday
The active weather pattern continued for northern California Friday with valley and foothill rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. The wind will get stronger tonight and early Saturday, with more rain and snow coming, too.
Man charged with hate crime following assault against juvenile at fitness center
OROVILLE, Calif. - A Chico man was arraigned in Butte County Superior Court Friday afternoon on misdemeanor charges, including a hate crime. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Alexander Jefferson of Chico was charged with committing a hate crime battery against a juvenile victim in the bathroom of a fitness center in Chico.
Californians report stolen Middle Class Tax Refunds
CHICO, Calif. - If you haven't received your California Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, be patient. The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) said they plan to issue 460,000 direct deposits this week, and some refunds by direct deposit and debit card will be distributed through the middle of February.
