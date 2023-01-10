Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
New Bossier Shop Cranking Out Some of the Best Mardi Gras Treats
There Is a New Bakery in the East Bank. It felt like this little shop opened up and it was some kind of secret. However, thanks to the team at BeauxJax Crafthouse this new bakery wasn't a secret for long. Several of the Wait Staff at BeauxJax Were Testing a...
q973radio.com
There’s a New Place To Get Cookies and Ice Cream in Bossier City
Umm.. yum! Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamy just opened a new location in Bossier City and best of all they have a drive-thru!. The new stores are on Airline Drive @ 4080 Airline Drive and are open Mon – Thur 11am – 8pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am – 10pm.
Shreveport Reddit Users Share Priceless Mardi Gras Parade Day Hints
If this Mardi Gras will be your first time to yell, 'Throw me something, mister,' this guide is for you!. What are the unspoken rules/hints to having a great Shreveport Mardi Gras parade day experience?. Shreveport Reddit user u/Friendly_Buy_2926/ hit up the local page to ask for the low down...
TikTok Shares 4 Things You Need to Get While in Shreveport
My Friends From Dallas Come to Shreveport-Bossier Once a Year to Load Up on Tubb's King Cake. If I am heading to Dallas to visit my friends I get asked to bring King Cake and I gladly oblige, I love showing up with their favorite King Cake, even though Tubb's ships all over the U.S. I love being the delivery person. People have come to love and know Tubb's as a Shreveport-Bossier favorite. If Someone were to ask you to bring them yummy items from Shreveport-Bossier what would you bring them?
KTBS
KTBS King Cake Krewe: Local baker perfects homemade king cake recipe in time for Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake! It's a dessert with hundreds of years of history and a delicious part of the Mardi Gras celebration. That's why KTBS has been highlighting local bakeries cranking out king cakes in the area. This week, a self-taught local baker debuts her new and improved king cake recipe.
Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport
Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?
Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
bizmagsb.com
Shreveport-Bossier offers preview of events, attractions and more to do in 2023
From a new destination brand to enhanced attractions and hotel renovations, Shreveport-Bossier City is looking forward to an exciting 2023 with expanded offerings for visitors and residents alike. A packed calendar of events is also in the mix and can be found at https://www.sbfunguide.com. Here’s a sampling of what’s new:...
Top Shreveport Dining Destinations for Valentine’s Day in 2023
Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday night this year which is not a bad night for dining out. If you are thinking about planning a romantic night out in Shreveport with your sweetheart, you might get started now making those plans. Of course, your loved one will want to spend some special time with you, but you can also score points for the lady in your life with a special gift you present to her at diner.
KTBS
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty in death of 5-year-old
A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/yckeahsc. Shreveport man found guilty in death of 5-year-old A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/yckeahsc. Big weather changes for...
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Big weather changes for the coming week. Big weather changes for the...
ktalnews.com
Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Rodney Bradley
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on SPD's Rodney Bradley who is making a difference mentoring kids. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the...
Shreveport Mudbugs Unveil 2023 Military Jerseys
The Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team is well known for their unique team name and logo. As the only ice hockey team regularly playing in Louisiana, they certainly know how to carry the state's creative flair. They do it like it's their responsibility to rep the entire state to the hockey world (because it is).
Man accused of shooting teacher found in Louisiana
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to […]
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
K945
Shreveport, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0