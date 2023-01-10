Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Related
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: Landmark Anniversaries, Kids in Business, and Lunar New Year
Tacoma Pantages Theater, which first opened its doors back in January 1918, recently turned 105. Designed to evoke France's Palace of Versailles, the building has become an iconic fixture for the city and a regular host of Tacoma's premier arts events. See its upcoming shows here. Fourth Graders Link Up...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
southsoundmag.com
This Week in A&E: National Geographic, Opera, and Book Awards
Andy Mann and National Geographic Live Present From Summit to Sea. Andy Mann is an experienced climber, filmmaker, photographer, diver, and marine conservationist documenting the changing environment on all seven continents for National Geographic. Mann and National Geographic’s newest project, From Summit to Sea, premieres Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at Olympia's Washington Center. To read more about the film or purchase tickets, click here.
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family
EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
KOMO News
Out-of-control tractor-trailer with 50K load crashes into Puget Sound
KITSAP CO., Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said a driver is okay after their truck lost its brakes and ended up underwater Wednesday. The driver was hauling a 50,000-pound load when the truck lost its brakes while driving down E. Main St in Manchester. He told deputies...
This Nebraska County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Woman arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
A woman was arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail Wednesday morning in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood in what the Seattle Police Department called “a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway.”. According to SPD, just after 10:15...
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
KOMO News
2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals
A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
Man Spotted Loading 'Lifeless Body' Wrapped In Blanket Into SUV
Seattle Police arrested the 35-year-old suspect but learned a shocking truth.
Comments / 0