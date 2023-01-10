ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: Landmark Anniversaries, Kids in Business, and Lunar New Year

Tacoma Pantages Theater, which first opened its doors back in January 1918, recently turned 105. Designed to evoke France's Palace of Versailles, the building has become an iconic fixture for the city and a regular host of Tacoma's premier arts events. See its upcoming shows here. Fourth Graders Link Up...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundmag.com

This Week in A&E: National Geographic, Opera, and Book Awards

Andy Mann and National Geographic Live Present From Summit to Sea. Andy Mann is an experienced climber, filmmaker, photographer, diver, and marine conservationist documenting the changing environment on all seven continents for National Geographic. Mann and National Geographic’s newest project, From Summit to Sea, premieres Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at Olympia's Washington Center. To read more about the film or purchase tickets, click here.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert

Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
PHOENIX, AZ
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black

Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals

A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
PUYALLUP, WA

