FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New JerseyDiana RusNewton, NJ
WOLF
13th Annual Shiver by the River
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — 25-degree weather did not stop these runners. Today marks the 13th annual Shiver by the River Race Series held at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. More than 400 people took part in either the 5K, 10K runs or the 2-mile walk. “It’s a great community event...
WOLF
Duck Donuts held their grand opening
MOOSIC,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — After a year of waiting ,Duck Donuts is finally here in Northeastern PA. The 1,200-square-foot shop in Moosic, Lackawanna County was filled with people looking to get their made-to-order donuts. “Oh we could not wait for today, I have been watching this on Facebook, since the...
WOLF
Early morning water main break in Nanticoke
Nanticoke, Luzerne Co. — A water main break in Nanticoke left the are with little to no water pressure this morning. Officials at the Nanticoke City Fire Department said the break happened on Locust street just before 5 a.m. Pennsylvania American Water says the break was isolated around 11...
WOLF
Firefighters battle apartment fire in Pottsville early Saturday morning
Pottsville (Schuylkill County) - Pottsville Firefighters, along with others from different fire departments, battled a fire at an apartment complex located at 653 West John O'Hara Street for a reported apartment building fire. Fire officials say the blaze damaged three units. It's not known how that fire started or how...
WOLF
Schuylkill County school district mourns loss of student killed in a car accident
TOWEY CITY, Pa. (WOLF) — A school district is mourning the loss of a student who died in a motor vehicle accident. The Williams Valley School District announced Thursday that a 17-year-old student had died. Superintendent John Rizzo stated they can't release the name of the student due to...
WOLF
Two car crash in Schuylkill County Friday evening sends two people to the hospital
West Brunswick Township (Schuylkill County) - Two people were flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Friday evening, after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 61 in West Brunswick Township Friday. Troopers with the Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened just...
WOLF
Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
WOLF
Two men charged with scheme to defraud PA Turnpike of a million dollars in tolls
HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — Two men have been charged in connection to a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike of a million dollars in tolls. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano from Hamilton, New Jersey, and 37-year-old Sergio Jara from Allentown, Pennsylvania began acquiring thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey beginning in 2018.
WOLF
Man arrested on stolen gun and drug charges in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK TWP, Pa. (WOLF) — The Tunkhannock Township Police arrested a man Wednesday on stolen gun and drug charges. Police were called to a business located on Route 6 in Wyoming County on the report of a man in a suspicious vehicle around 9:30 AM. After an investigation, Officers...
