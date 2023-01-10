Business operators and aspiring entrepreneurs in Grand County can still make resolutions for 2023 that will go a long way toward helping grow an idea or business. Resolution one: I will make sure that the product of my venture is the very best it can be. This may seem self-evident, but if my business’s product is sub-par or flawed in little ways, the chances of success diminish greatly in this competitive world.

