First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Afternoon rescue mission turns into 8-hour scramble to save an out-of-bounds skier
A skier who exited Steamboat Resort through a backcountry gate prompted an eight-hour search involving both ski patrol and Routt County Search and Rescue. Search and Rescue began their search at 3:30 p.m. and received word at 11 p.m. that the person self-rescued. A 23-year-old male skier was lost after...
Deadly Weekend Avalanche Kills Two Snowmobilers In Colorado Mountains
A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
2 dead in Grand County avalanche
A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
Opinion | Patrick Brower: It’s not too late to make business resolutions
Business operators and aspiring entrepreneurs in Grand County can still make resolutions for 2023 that will go a long way toward helping grow an idea or business. Resolution one: I will make sure that the product of my venture is the very best it can be. This may seem self-evident, but if my business’s product is sub-par or flawed in little ways, the chances of success diminish greatly in this competitive world.
Department of Agriculture hires Routt County rancher
The Colorado Department of Agriculture hired two regional assistant commissioners of agriculture, one of whom is Routt County rancher Jo Stanko. According to a news release, the positions were created in late 2022 to make it more feasible for working farmers and ranchers to get involved with the department. The assistant commissioners will help the department create and build relationships with agricultural communities.
JustServe accepting nominations for volunteer service award
JustServe, a website run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that connects volunteers and organizations, announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, that nominations for its 2022 JustServe Award for Northwest Colorado are now open through Jan. 31. The award recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to the local community through volunteer service.
Library Corner: Honor Martin Luther King Jr. at your library
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?” Martin Luther King Jr. said to an audience in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1957. In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the National Day of Service, both being celebrated Monday, Jan. 16, Grand County Library District wants to highlight how you can support your community, find assistance, and learn about community collaborations.
