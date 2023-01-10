Read full article on original website
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Board of Directors which will host the first Community Coffee of the year
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their. Chamber Executive Director, Christy Burns, would like to thank the Board of Directors for committing their time to serving the Chamber and the community in this capacity. “We are looking forward to a great year for the Chamber and the community of Hope & Hempstead County. The Chamber is able to carry out its mission because of volunteers such as the Board of Directors.”
Matt Dunham Honored at Spring Hill for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week
In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, we appreciate your service and protection! Thank you for always being present for students and staff of Spring Hill High School!
Magnolia man perishes in house fire on Emerson Street
Mark Anthony Easter, 54, died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a fire at his home. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said Easter was found dead in the kitchen area of the house after the fire was extinguished. The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and an initial call...
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
PSD sets Valentine rules
PRESCOTT SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10. • Each campus will not accept deliveries until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Deliveries will not be accepted before 2:00 p.m. Student deliveries will not be accepted on any other day. • NO DELIVERIES will be accepted...
Construction Begins on the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Steward Health Care has signed a contract with Robins & Morton for the construction of the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center. The construction will include the Medical Center as well as a Medical Office Building. The new state-of-the-art Wadley Regional Medical Center will be located in northwest Texarkana just off I30 at the corner of University Avenue and West Park Blvd. Construction has begun with an expected completion date in late 2025.
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Charlie Roy Curry, 100 Waterwell Lane, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 4. Horace Green and Deloris Green, 654 Front St., McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
Frank Flores Charged With Theft of Property
On December 29, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Frank Flores, 31, of Hope, AR. Mr. Flores was arrested and charged with theft of property. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Flores was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
CASA Texarkana faces major repairs after pipes burst
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana nonprofit is in cleanup mode after pipes burst during the Christmas holiday causing major water damage. The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children or CASA office on Main Street is now looking for ways to make repairs without the cost impacting their services. It's not the best situation for CASA and the Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center, but it could have been worse.
SAU Tech recognizes Irene Vaughan Galbert
Irene Vaughan Galbert is the recipient of the January 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award at SAU Tech. She was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1946 in Camden to Annie Merrill Bryant Vaughan and Johnny Vaughan. At age five, she joined the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudie Slaughter Galbert, in 1968. She is the mother of three sons, Lt. Col. Rudie Galbert Jr. (retired), Col. Johnny Galbert and Thurman Galbert. She is grandmother to 15 and has two godchildren. Mrs. Ora Lee Westbrook is her godmother.
Scott Bright
Mr. Scott Bright, age 65 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Friday January 13, 2023 in Hope, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott, Eddie Brazzel, Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Here’s a List of Great Events Going on This Weekend in Texarkana Jan13-15
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There is plenty of events for the second weekend of January. You'll find live music, local art, Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations and more. Live Music. Enjoy live music this weekend all around Texarkana. From Chris Cagle at Crossties to great local...
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
Heavy rains cause coffin to rise at cemetery near Taylor
Last week’s severe storms that hit Columbia County caused a casket to rise from its final resting place at a Taylor cemetery. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said due to the heavy rain that soaked the St. Paul Cemetery behind the St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor, the coffin floated up last Monday and eventually became lodged on top of a headstone nearby.
Howard County Judge sworn in
Howard County’s new chief administrator, County Judge Brent Pinkerton, was ill and missed the official swearing-in ceremony in the courthouse, so his oath of office was given Wednesday, Jan. 4, by Circuit Judge Bryan Chesshir in his chambers before regular court proceedings began. From left, Judge Pinkerton’s parents, Sherald and Patricia Pinkerton, Judge Pinkerton and his wife, Ellen, and Judge Chesshir. Judge Pinkerton is the 31st man to hold the position since the formation of the county.
The Call in need of foster parents
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Call is an organization that provides care for foster children in an area. Area 4 Regional Coordinator at the El Dorado Center, Karen Hicks, says there is a strong need for foster care in Union County. “Right now we only have 7 families for the...
Heath Starkey Charged With Aggravated Assault On A Family Member
On December 30, 2023 at approximately 8:48pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Heath Starkey, 28, of Hope, AR. Mr. Starkey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 700 block of East Avenue A in Hope, AR. Mr. Starkey was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Steven Parish Charged With Possession of Meth
On January 1, 2023 at approximately 11:51pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Steven Parish, 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Parish was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of Rosston Road in Hope, AR. Mr. Parish was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Christopher Johnson Charged With Purpose to Deliver Meth
On January 7, 2023 at approximately 2:53pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Christopher Johnson, 33, of Hope, AR. Mr. Johnson was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Johnson was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
