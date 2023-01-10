Read full article on original website
PSD sets Valentine rules
PRESCOTT SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10. • Each campus will not accept deliveries until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Deliveries will not be accepted before 2:00 p.m. Student deliveries will not be accepted on any other day. • NO DELIVERIES will be accepted...
Matt Dunham Honored at Spring Hill for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week
In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, we appreciate your service and protection! Thank you for always being present for students and staff of Spring Hill High School!
Blevins Hornet High Five
These students were recognized today by our SRO, Deputy Becky Billings for their acts of kindness! Some picked up trash on the playground, others held doors open for people in need. Whatever the act we are proud of them for their their willingness to be a leader! Students received a certificate and a meal certificate sponsored by El Agaves Mexican Restaurant in Hope!
Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Board of Directors which will host the first Community Coffee of the year
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their. Chamber Executive Director, Christy Burns, would like to thank the Board of Directors for committing their time to serving the Chamber and the community in this capacity. “We are looking forward to a great year for the Chamber and the community of Hope & Hempstead County. The Chamber is able to carry out its mission because of volunteers such as the Board of Directors.”
Scott Bright
Mr. Scott Bright, age 65 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Friday January 13, 2023 in Hope, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott, Eddie Brazzel, Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Accident On Highway 67 West in Front of Hope In Action #2
The Hope Fire Department, Pafford, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Saturday around 12:15pm that resulted in at least one person being treated on the scene by Pafford. The accident was reported as a two-vehicle accident but apparently another vehicle figured into the accident but wasn’t struck. It appeared the vehicle in the ditch might have struck a stop sign. This vehicle was pulling a trailer and a washing machine and lawn mower were damaged in the accident.
Frank Flores Charged With Theft of Property
On December 29, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Frank Flores, 31, of Hope, AR. Mr. Flores was arrested and charged with theft of property. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Flores was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Heath Starkey Charged With Aggravated Assault On A Family Member
On December 30, 2023 at approximately 8:48pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Heath Starkey, 28, of Hope, AR. Mr. Starkey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 700 block of East Avenue A in Hope, AR. Mr. Starkey was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Christopher Johnson Charged With Purpose to Deliver Meth
On January 7, 2023 at approximately 2:53pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Christopher Johnson, 33, of Hope, AR. Mr. Johnson was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Johnson was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Steven Parish Charged With Possession of Meth
On January 1, 2023 at approximately 11:51pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Steven Parish, 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Parish was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of Rosston Road in Hope, AR. Mr. Parish was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Terry Wesley Arrested and Charged With Rape
On January 1, 2023 at approximately 4:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Terry Wesley, 32, of Hope, AR. Mr. Wesley was arrested and charged with rape, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 2200 block of Bill Clinton Bypass in Hope, AR. Mr. Wesley was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
