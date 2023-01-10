Read full article on original website
China’s Gold Buying Spree Continued In November
Central banks worldwide continued to purchase large quantities of gold bullion in November, according to the World Gold Council. A net amount of 50 tons of gold were added to central banks’ reserves, especially in China. China’s central bank bought the most considerable amount of gold, adding 32 tons...
Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Alibaba shares are up 100% from their lows. Tailwinds are starting to emerge. The risk of delisting is becoming less and less. 2022 was unforgiving for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) after experiencing record lows not seen since 2016. This came as no surprise considering all China-specific news of the past year. A policy of zero-COVID ground production and demand to a halt, while antitrust legislation from the ruling party has zeroed in on its tech companies.
Factset Research Systems – Searching For Growth Stocks In 2023
Happy New Year, this is the last update of the third quarter financial statements for US companies now complete. It was the first quarter when average cash flow growth declined. That goes a long way to explain why stocks performed well this year despite an overall decline in the value of assets.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Global Debt Leverage: Is a Great Reset Coming?
Ahead of the World Economic Forum, some of today’s turbulent state of affairs are explained by S&P Global economists and analysts. We have identified six interconnected themes – energy security, climate and sustainability, technology and digital disruptions, supply chains, capital markets and geopolitical shocks – with the greatest potential for large-scale disruption.
Energy Still Looks Attractive In 2023, Especially With These Dividend Picks
Energy was the only sector that outperformed in 2022, gaining nearly 60% versus the S&P 500’s almost 20% plunge by the time the year ended. As a result, many investors might be wondering whether that strength will continue in 2023. At least for now, we’re seeing companies like EQT...
American Airlines CEO On FAA Outage: Investment Is Required, No Doubt
Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC exclusive interview with American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Robert Isom on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” (M-F 6AM – 9AM ET) today, Thursday, January 12, 2023. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom On FAA Outage: Investment Is Required, No Doubt.
