The two men found dead inside a home in The Sea Ranch on Wednesday have been identified. They were 61-year-old Phil Mabray from Biggs in Butte County, and 74-year-old Gene Beauchamp from Colusa. Authorities found a generator sitting inside the house. It was switched on but had an empty fuel tank. Investigators don’t have an official cause of death, but believe they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. There were no signs of foul play or trauma. It’s unclear when the men died.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO