Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
Once seen as misguided and unworkable, the US-conceived price cap on Russian crude oil exports is showing signs of success — for now — since it was implemented late last year. Moscow’s budget deficit widened to a record amid the slump in prices, with Russian grades falling faster...
rigzone.com
Cnooc Lifts Spending to Raise Energy Supply as China Reopens
China National Offshore Oil Corp. pledged higher spending this year as Beijing looks to raise production to safeguard energy security and fuel a rebound in economic growth. China’s biggest offshore oil and gas driller said capital expenditure will rise to between 100 billion ($14 billion) and 110 billion yuan, from 100 billion yuan in 2022, to fund an increase in output to between 650 million and 660 million barrels of oil equivalent. Cnooc produced 620 million barrels last year.
rigzone.com
Five Major Energy And Resources Trends To Look Out For In 2023
The year ahead carries many trends that should be closely watched and Wood Mackenzie has listed the 5 most important ones for energy and natural resources. — The year ahead carries a multitude of trends that should be closely watched and analyst company Wood Mackenzie has listed five of the most important ones for energy and natural resources.
rigzone.com
Oil Rally Continues as US Inflation Cools
Growing confidence in China’s recovery and mounting evidence of cooling US inflation buoyed crude prices for a sixth day. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to settle above $78 a barrel for the longest run of daily gains since February. US consumer prices fell 0.1% in December, the first monthly decline since 2020. The report bolstered risky assets with traders betting the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes as inflation cools.
rigzone.com
Oil Posts Largest Weekly Gain in Three Months
Oil posted its largest gain in three months this week, mostly recouping the prior week’s steep decline, as confidence in China’s recovery solidified among traders. West Texas Intermediate rallied above $79 a barrel on Friday, capping a more than 8% weekly advance that marked its strongest week since October. China is ramping up purchases of crude after Beijing issued a fresh round of import allowances, and consumption is poised to surge to a record this year following the nation’s dismantling of its Covid Zero policy.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
rigzone.com
Onshore Wind Supply Chain Pains To Persist In 2023
The onshore wind industry was hit by profit margin pressure in 2022 with supply chain challenges pressuring the sector. Heading into 2023, those issues will persist. — The onshore wind industry was hit by profit margin pressure in 2022 with supply chain challenges pressuring the sector. Heading into 2023, those issues will persist, Wood Mackenzie said.
rigzone.com
ExxonMobil to Sell Thai Refinery and Retail Unit
Exxon Mobil Corp. will sell its controlling stake in Esso (Thailand) Pcl, which runs a local refinery and retailing business, to rival Bangchak Corp. as the largest US oil company focuses on its home market and the production of lower-emission fuels. Bangchak will acquire 66%, or 2.28 billion shares, of...
rigzone.com
Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
Higher oil prices in 2022 have not fed through into more exploration, according to a new high impact drilling report from Westwood Global Energy Group, which noted that high impact well numbers in 2023 look to be in line with 2020-2022, “with 75-85 high impact wells currently expected to complete in the year”.
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
rigzone.com
Perenco Installs Another Self-Elevating Platform Off DR Congo
Perenco's unit in DR Congo, Perenco Rep, has installed another self-elevating platform system on the Mibalé Field. Perenco has installed its eleventh self-elevating platform system, with a new unit installed by its Congo unit, Perenco Rep. The company installed the system on the Mibalé Field, offshore DRC. The...
rigzone.com
Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
Shell has noted five trends in its 2023 energy sector outlook related to energy security, economics, and transition to low-carbon sources. Supermajor Shell has noted five trends in its 2023 energy sector outlook related to energy security, economics, and transition to low-carbon sources. Shell said in its energy outlook for...
rigzone.com
What Will OPEC Do in 2023?
Analysts at Goldman Sachs have offered their views on what the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may do this year, in a new report sent to Rigzone. The analysts, which highlighted in the report that they expect “solid” global oil demand growth of 2.7 million barrels per day in 2023 to push the market back into deficit in the second half (H2) of the year, said in the study that this tightening should allow OPEC to unwind its October production cut in H2.
rigzone.com
UAE Names Oil Chief Al-Jaber as COP28 Climate President
Al Jaber is also the UAE's special envoy on climate change and key to the OPEC member's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The United Arab Emirates has named Sultan al Jaber, head of the national oil company, as president for the COP28 climate summit that will be held in Dubai later this year.
rigzone.com
Russia Is Increasingly Using Its Own Oil Tankers to Beat EU Sanctions
Sweeping European sanctions on the purchase and transportation of Russian oil have prompted the country to transport more crude on its own tankers. The European Union banned almost all seaborne oil imports from Russia from Dec. 5, and also joined with Group of Seven nations in capping the price at which Moscow can sell barrels. Anyone wanting to hire European ships, including the giant Greek tanker fleet, or access other vital services can only do so if they pay $60 a barrel or less for the cargoes.
rigzone.com
Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
Upstream oil and gas got its mojo back in 2022. Record cash flows restored confidence and repaired balance sheets. For many, there is excitement about the year ahead. — Upstream oil and gas got its mojo back in 2022. Record cash flows restored confidence and repaired balance sheets. For many, there is excitement about the year ahead.
rigzone.com
Andurand's Hedge Fund Slumps 19 Percent in a Week
It has been a rocky start to the year for famed oil trader Pierre Andurand. His main Andurand Commodities Discretionary Enhanced hedge fund slumped 19% last week, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg. It was one of the best performing hedge funds in the world last year. Oil...
Comments / 0