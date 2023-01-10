Analysts at Goldman Sachs have offered their views on what the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may do this year, in a new report sent to Rigzone. The analysts, which highlighted in the report that they expect “solid” global oil demand growth of 2.7 million barrels per day in 2023 to push the market back into deficit in the second half (H2) of the year, said in the study that this tightening should allow OPEC to unwind its October production cut in H2.

1 DAY AGO