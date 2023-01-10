Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023
The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
Browns Rumors Q&A: Hire Brian Flores Or Jim Schwartz? + Trade Denzel Ward For DeAndre Hopkins?
The latest Cleveland Browns rumors focus on DC replacements after the firing of DC Joe Woods. The biggest NFL DC names circling the Browns DC opening include Steelers defensive analyst and LB coach Brian Flores and Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz. Cleveland Browns Report by Chat Sports is back with the latest Browns rumors mailbag. Browns Report host Matthew Peterson answered viewers' questions on today’s show. Questions from today’s Cleveland Browns mailbag: - How important is it to fix the Browns front 7 on defense? - Should Browns trade CB Denzel Ward for WR DeAndre Hopkins? - What’s the difference between Brian Flores’ defense and Jim Schwartz’s defense?
49ERS WIN! 49ers vs Seahawks Instant Reaction, Injury News, Rumors, NFL Playoffs, Live Postgame Show
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 1:32 AMdenizdzinesu200bHow mant time have heard that and Brady wins. 1:32 AMMaximo Zoriou200bShould I drink the whole thing without stopping. 1:33 AMPeace Tea3000u200bYes. 1:33 AMMark Bojorquezu200bCelebrating with a Tall Bud Light Platinum!!
Jaguars vs. Chargers Live Streaming Scoreboard, NFL Wild Card Weekend | Raiders Report
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 10:51 PMRaiders Report by Chat Sportsu200bComment your score predictions!. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this channel. Raiders Report by Chat Sports • 16 min ago •...
Seahawks vs. 49ers Live Streaming Scoreboard, Free Play-By-Play, Highlights, Boxscore | NFL Playoffs
Seahawks vs. 49ers NFC Wild Card Round in the NFL Playoffs with streaming scoreboard, highlights, free play-by-play, stats, analysis and boxscore coming at you from Chat Sports’ Seattle Seahawks Today host Tyler Jones for this NFL matchup from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers square off in this exciting NFL game. It will be important to watch Seaha.
LIVE: Chicago Bears News, NFL Draft Rumors, Trade #1 Pick? Justin Fields, Jaylon Johnson, CJ Stroud
Chicago Bears Now is LIVE on YouTube as Chat Sports host Harrison Graham has the latest Bears news & rumors + the latest on the 2023 NFL Draft as the Bears have the #1 pick. Will the Bears trade the #1 pick? The Colts and Texans are among the teams that could look to trade up. Justin Fields trade rumors continue to circulate despite Bears GM Ryan Poles saying that he would have to be “blown away” t.
Big Favorites Bengals, Bills & 49ers Drawing Wild Card Round Interest
The NFL playoffs are set to kick off on Saturday afternoon, and bettors have already started to stake their claims as to how the games will play out. Much of the early action has come in toward the Cincinnati Bengals, hosting the Baltimore Ravens, and the San Francisco 49ers, who’ll take on the Seattle Seahawks. The Bengals split their season series with the Ravens, while the Niners swept the Seahawks.
'They've been through this before': How the Bengals are better prepared to win the Super Bowl
CINCINNATI -- Lou Anarumo doesn’t know exactly what was said. But the message from the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator at halftime of the team’s Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a familiar one. Even though the favored Bengals found themselves staring at a 17-3 deficit, he urged patience that the unit’s fortunes were going to turn around.
NFL News & Rumors: Derek Carr Trade Destinations, Sean McVay Returning To Rams & Colts Drafting QB?
Derek Carr, Sean McVay, Indianapolis Colts, National Football League (NFL) NFL News & Rumors for Friday January 13, 2023 come from Chat Sports host Harrison Graham. Here are today’s NFL headlines: - Derek Carr Trade Destinations: The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are not interested in trading for Carr, but what teams could be? The Falcons, Dolphins, Saints, Jets, Commanders and Buccaneers are all teams that could be in the mix for a QB.
49ers inactive list: Only 3 running backs are active today
We’re just under 90 minutes away from kick-off. Here’s a look at Levi’s Stadium as of a few minutes ago:. Clouds thickening in the west. Coyote Creek, meanwhile, looks like it’s 10 times its normal level pic.twitter.com/m9Dy4rIXqF. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 14, 2023. The rain...
MAJOR NFL Rumors On Brandon Staley Fired, Tom Brady To Raiders, Lamar Jackson & Tua Tagovailoa
NFL Rumors are back on 1/15/2023 as the 2023 NFL Playoffs resume today! On today’s show, NFL Daily host Tom Downey discusses whether or not Brandon Staley will be fired, where Tom Brady could sign in NFL Free Agency and the futures of currently injured quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa.
Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Postseason Awards: Part 2
This is Part 2 of a series, revisiting preseason and midseason awards predictions. Part 1, featuring more traditional awards, can be found HERE. In Part 2, I wanted to speculate about some less traditional “awards” for the upcoming season. I’ll include the entries from the first version, plus a few new ones.
The BTSC Delorean: Looking back at the complete catalog of Steelers Wild Card games, Part 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers have only played 13 Wild Card Games in their history, but they all elicit memories in Steelers fans. In those contests, the Steelers have won only six of those games. While only one of those wins led to a Super Bowl victory, none of the teams the Men of Steel lost to went on to win a Super Bowl. BTSC begins a look back at the entire catalog of Wild Card Games in Part 1 of a two-part series.
Giants Rumors: Justin Jefferson Trade? + Biggest Giants Offseason Need & Draft Jordan Addison? | Q&A
New York Giants rumors are being talked about as we have a mailbag for today’s show. Giants Now by Chat Sports host answers questions about the latest Giants trade rumors. Here are the following questions from today’s New York Giants Rumors Q&A:: - New York Giants trade rumors: trade for Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson?
