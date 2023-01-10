The NFL playoffs are set to kick off on Saturday afternoon, and bettors have already started to stake their claims as to how the games will play out. Much of the early action has come in toward the Cincinnati Bengals, hosting the Baltimore Ravens, and the San Francisco 49ers, who’ll take on the Seattle Seahawks. The Bengals split their season series with the Ravens, while the Niners swept the Seahawks.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO