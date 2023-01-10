ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges

Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar

Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
How City of St. Cloud is Handling This Snowy Winter

A snowy December has bled into a snowy January. An average winter in St. Cloud for snowfall is 42.5 inches and St. Cloud is already has 41.5 inches. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud. She explains the 14+ inches of snow the city received in the 3-day snow event last week was the heaviest snow event in this community in 20 years. Last week's snow event coupled with 2 significant snow events in December has led to long hours for snow plow operators.
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring

If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in. Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years. The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint...
Need Coffee? Kiosk in St. Cloud Crossroads Mall Suddenly Closed

If you happen to frequent the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and would stop by the Caribou kiosk outside of the JCPenney wing, you will have to find another place to "fuel up". The Caribou kiosk was always very busy. And they suddenly closed this week. As for the reason why, that is just a rumor, but it seems like the rumor may be true. The rumor is that they were having staffing issues, like everyone else. It certainly wasn't because there wasn't enough business, as the line at this particular kiosk was usually at least 3-5 people deep. At least on the weekends.
St. Cloud’s Oldest Lutheran Church Celebrating 140 Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's oldest Lutheran church is celebrating its 140th anniversary. Salem Lutheran Church on Riverside Drive in southeast St. Cloud was started on February 6th, 1883 by 23 charter members who were mostly Swedish immigrants that worked in the granite quarries. Its original name was Svenksa Lutherska Salems.
Three Day MLK Community Celebration in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration in St. Cloud is back in person this year. Spokeswoman Desiree Clark says they had about 1,600 people attend their free breakfast in 2020, the last year it was held in person. After a couple of years of going online due to COVID-19, she says they are excited to be back together at the River's Edge Convention Center.
Meditating in Ice Water? Only In Minnesota

I am the first to admit, I don't care much for the cold Minnesota winters. If fact, my main Minnesota activity is just staying warm. There are though, a group of Minnesotans that really embrace the cold and even go a step further and meditate in the icy water. As a result, they claim they sleep better, improve their circulation, reduce anxiety and improve their heart health.
Should Minnesota Homes be Concerned of Gas Stoves Being Banned this Year?

Do you have a gas stove, an electric one or maybe you have an induction stove?. For those that have a gas stove, or have considered getting one in the future have you heard the talk lately about having gas stoves banned? Not just in Minnesota but all over the country. I'll be honest I had not really seen much on this until I had it brought to my attention by my boyfriend.
