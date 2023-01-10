Read full article on original website
Low-Carbon Investments To Rise By $60 Billion In 2023
Spending on low-carbon projects will increase by $60Bn this year, led by wind and a rise in funding for hydrogen and CCUS, Rystad Energy said. Spending on low-carbon projects will increase by $60 billion this year, 10% higher than 2022, led by wind developments and a rise in funding for hydrogen and CCUS, Rystad Energy research shows.
Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
Shell has noted five trends in its 2023 energy sector outlook related to energy security, economics, and transition to low-carbon sources. Supermajor Shell has noted five trends in its 2023 energy sector outlook related to energy security, economics, and transition to low-carbon sources. Shell said in its energy outlook for...
Analyst Flags Freeport LNG Delay Risk
Recent announcements suggesting extensive personnel training requirements and pending regulatory restart approval suggests a risk of a delay to late February at least, if not later, for Freeport LNG, Rystad Energy has warned. “Freeport holds the key to improving near-term LNG supply in the Atlantic,” Kaushal Ramesh, Rystad’s senior analyst...
DNV Hired As Advisor On Hydrogen Conversion Of Diesel Rigs
DNV was engaged by Ocyan for the qualification process of a system injecting hydrogen as an additive in the ICE of drilling rigs to reduce diesel consumption and GHG emissions. — Global independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV was engaged by Ocyan as independent third party in the qualification process of a system injecting hydrogen as an additive in the internal combustion engines of drilling rigs to reduce diesel consumption and GHG emissions from drilling.
Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
The oil price traded above $100 per barrel for a considerable portion of 2022, but will we see it hit $100 per barrel in 2023?. Macquarie Group doesn’t expect so, according to Vikas Dwivedi, a Global Oil & Gas Strategist at the company, who said Macquarie is forecasting “large surpluses” for the first three quarters of the year.
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
Higher oil prices in 2022 have not fed through into more exploration, according to a new high impact drilling report from Westwood Global Energy Group, which noted that high impact well numbers in 2023 look to be in line with 2020-2022, “with 75-85 high impact wells currently expected to complete in the year”.
Solstad Offshore Becomes First Operator To Trial Starlink
Solstad Offshore will become the first offshore vessel operator on the Marlink network to trial Starlink connectivity. — Solstad Offshore will become the first offshore vessel operator on the Marlink network to trial Starlink connectivity integrated with Sealink VSAT, L-band backup and 4G services. Solstad will be the first to test the network in harsh weather conditions.
African Upstream Revival And 26 Drilling Campaigns Set For 2023
It is expected that 2023 will see an upstream revival in Africa and the launch of several multi-well drilling campaigns across the southern and western parts of the continent. It is expected that 2023 will seean upstream revival in Africa and the launch of several multi-well drilling campaigns across the southern and western parts of the continent.
UAE Names Oil Chief Al-Jaber as COP28 Climate President
Al Jaber is also the UAE's special envoy on climate change and key to the OPEC member's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The United Arab Emirates has named Sultan al Jaber, head of the national oil company, as president for the COP28 climate summit that will be held in Dubai later this year.
Top Headlines: EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Rigzone that it has not decided to halt the discretionary Redesignation of Portions of the Permian Basin for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) action.
BP Starts Construction Of New Utility-Scale Solar Project In Ohio
BP has begun construction on the 134MWdc Arche Solar project in Fulton County, Ohio, helping support the global transition to lower carbon energy. — Supermajor BP has begun construction on the 134MWdc Arche Solar project in Fulton County, Ohio, helping support the global transition to lower carbon energy. Arche...
Oil Rally Continues as US Inflation Cools
Growing confidence in China’s recovery and mounting evidence of cooling US inflation buoyed crude prices for a sixth day. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to settle above $78 a barrel for the longest run of daily gains since February. US consumer prices fell 0.1% in December, the first monthly decline since 2020. The report bolstered risky assets with traders betting the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes as inflation cools.
Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
Upstream oil and gas got its mojo back in 2022. Record cash flows restored confidence and repaired balance sheets. For many, there is excitement about the year ahead. — Upstream oil and gas got its mojo back in 2022. Record cash flows restored confidence and repaired balance sheets. For many, there is excitement about the year ahead.
TechnipFMC Wins Dvalin North Subsea Deal From Wintershall Dea
TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant EPCI contract by oil and gas company Wintershall Dea for its Dvalin North project. — Engineering company TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract by oil and gas company Wintershall Dea for its Dvalin North project. TechnipFMC said...
Russia Is Increasingly Using Its Own Oil Tankers to Beat EU Sanctions
Sweeping European sanctions on the purchase and transportation of Russian oil have prompted the country to transport more crude on its own tankers. The European Union banned almost all seaborne oil imports from Russia from Dec. 5, and also joined with Group of Seven nations in capping the price at which Moscow can sell barrels. Anyone wanting to hire European ships, including the giant Greek tanker fleet, or access other vital services can only do so if they pay $60 a barrel or less for the cargoes.
Strohm Bags Second Jumpers Contract With ExxonMobil
Strohm has seen more success with its 'Jumper on Demand' model after securing a second contract with ExxonMobil. — Strohm is reaping the rewards of its unique 'Jumper on Demand' program as it nets a second contract with ExxonMobil. Under the new deal, Strohm will supply more than 24 of its jumpers for the Uaru field development situated offshore Guyana, in the Americas.
