Solstad Offshore Becomes First Operator To Trial Starlink
Solstad Offshore will become the first offshore vessel operator on the Marlink network to trial Starlink connectivity. — Solstad Offshore will become the first offshore vessel operator on the Marlink network to trial Starlink connectivity integrated with Sealink VSAT, L-band backup and 4G services. Solstad will be the first to test the network in harsh weather conditions.
