ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Solstad Offshore Becomes First Operator To Trial Starlink

Solstad Offshore will become the first offshore vessel operator on the Marlink network to trial Starlink connectivity. — Solstad Offshore will become the first offshore vessel operator on the Marlink network to trial Starlink connectivity integrated with Sealink VSAT, L-band backup and 4G services. Solstad will be the first to test the network in harsh weather conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy