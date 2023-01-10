Sound Transit Rider Information Phone Line | Unavailable

The Sound Transit Rider Information Phone Line is unavailable until further notice. Passengers who need help finding a route or clarifying a schedule can call 206-398-5498. Passengers can also call our ORCA line at 206-689-3179 for assistance.

To find out how you can ride Sounder Trains, ST Express buses, 1 Line, or the T Line, click this link.

Passengers can also send comments about a trip or give feedback through our online form by clicking this link.

Masks are recommended by public health authorities while on-board transit.