defensenews.com
US Army rolls out Google collaboration suite to 180,000-plus personnel
McLEAN, Va. — The U.S. Army has provided Google Workspace, the search-and-software giant’s collaboration suite, to more than 180,000 personnel in the wake of email licensing shortfalls and other information-technology dilemmas. The tally, only expected to grow, comes about six months after the service started quietly testing the...
defensenews.com
Space Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office eyes first launch this weekend
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office will launch its first three satellite payloads this weekend, five years after the organization was created to quickly develop and field high-priority space systems. The three payloads are operational prototypes — two will provide “enhanced situational awareness,” and the...
defensenews.com
Elbit to supply British Army with Magni-X drones
JERUSALEM — The U.K. has awarded a contract to Elbit Systems to supply the British Army with Magni-X drones, the company announced Thursday. The micro-unmanned aerial system will be provided to the Defence Ministry under a deal with the subordinate Defence Equipment and Support agency’s Future Capability Group. The contract is part of British efforts to more widely incorporate drones within the Army’s Human Machine Teaming project.
defensenews.com
EU inaugurates first mainland satellite launch port
KIRUNA, Sweden — The European Union wants to bolster its capacity to launch small satellites into space with a new launchpad in Arctic Sweden. European officials and Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf inaugurated the EU’s first mainland orbital launch complex on Friday during a visit to Sweden by members of the European Commission, which is the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm.
defensenews.com
Navy testing alternative crewing model amid shortages, says SWO boss
The Navy is testing an alternative crewing model that could apply to the entire fleet to improve manning shortages, but the service needs to somehow bolster recruiting efforts to remedy deficits, according to the commander of Naval Surface Forces. There are about 9,000 operational sea-duty gaps, with the highest gaps...
defensenews.com
Will the Ukraine war slow Russia’s Arctic push?
MILAN, Italy — Unmanned technologies could offer the West an opening to catch up with Russia, bogged down in Ukraine, in establishing a foothold in the warming Arctic, according to issue experts. The sea ice covering the Arctic ocean is melting at an alarming rate of 13% per decade...
