Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Narcity
Morning Brief: How much $100 Buys In Groceries Right Now, A Reporter's Scary Moment & More
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: It's something that not even the macabre minds behind Netflix's Wednesday could have concocted: a superfan of the hit Addams Family spinoff attempted to have the face of show's star, Jenna Ortega, tattooed on their body — only to be left with what some have charitably likened to a cross between Samuel L. Jackson and Gollum from The Lord of the Rings. A good rule of thumb: no tattoos on faces or of faces (and especially no tattoos of faces on faces).
Narcity
Canada's Best Places To Work In 2023 Were Ranked & Tech Companies Dominated The List
A new ranking of Canada's best places to work for 2023 has been released and tech companies absolutely dominated the list this year!. When it comes to who the best employers in this country are, Glassdoor revealed the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Awards and Canada's "Best Places to Work 2023" ranking.
Narcity
A British TikToker Is Calling Out People In Vancouver For What They Wear & Locals Got Heated
A TikToker that moved from the U.K. to Vancouver is noticing a certain pattern when it comes to what people wear in the city and she isn't too shy to admit that this stereotypical style is rubbing off on her too. Lauren, @explorecanadawithme on TikTok, shares all of her new...
Narcity
A 2022 Human Rights Report Has Called Out Canada For Multiple Violations
Some might think we have solid record of human rights in Canada, but an organization has released a new report and had some choice words on Canada's human rights violations. Human Rights Watch has released its run-down of the events of 2022 in the Great White North and our country has been accused of several human rights violations over the last 12 months.
Narcity
Nike Is Releasing Montreal Bagel-Inspired Shoes & People Have Some Strong Thoughts (PHOTO)
If you think you're a big fan of Montreal's world-famous bagels, clearly, you're not alone. Footwear giant Nike has announced that it's launching Montreal bagel-inspired sneakers this month and fans have some strong thoughts on it. The Dunk Low Montreal Bagel sneakers apparently feature a "honey-glazed sole," "wood-fire burning oven...
Narcity
Toronto Has One Of The Top 10 'Highest Traffic Delay Times' In The World & It Beat New York
Do you ever sit in Toronto traffic and think about all the places you could be instead of your car? Well, this news might be the next topic of conversation while stuck on the highway on your way to work. According to a recent study conducted by INRIX 2022 Global...
Narcity
Girl Guides Of Canada Have A New Name For 'Brownies' After Concerns Of Racial Harm (VIDEO)
The Girl Guides of Canada have officially announced the name that will replace "Brownies" — soon to be the former term used for the branch of 7 and 8-year-olds within the group. On Wednesday, January 11, the organization revealed the name as well as the meaning behind it. "Our...
