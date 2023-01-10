Patrick Mahomes Announced as New Co-Owner of KC Current

Mahomes joins his wife and the Long family in helping advance the women's soccer scene in KC.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a bye week and are gearing up for a Divisional Round playoff matchup against a to-be-determined opponent, yet quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still managing to expand his impact in the Kansas City area. Per the Kansas City Current , the city's National Women's Soccer League team, Mahomes is joining his wife Brittany on the club's ownership group along with Chris and Angie Long.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Mahomes said in a release issued by the Current on Tuesday morning. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Mahomes now has an ownership stake in three professional sports teams in Kansas City, adding his co-ownership in the Current to his already impressive portfolio that includes Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Royals over on the Major League Baseball side of things. Mahomes has also played a major role in recently bringing popular restaurant chain Whataburger to the area. Brittany describes him as a "huge supporter behind-the-scenes" and someone who has an "undeniable" passion for the Current, and the Longs are also excited to have him aboard.

“Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community," Angie and Chris Long said. “Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too. The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family.”

Founded in December of 2020 as Kansas City NWSL, support for the Current has experienced rapid growth in just over two years' time. Not only did the club recently sign free agent Debinha to a multi-year contract, but the ongoing development of KC Current Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park as the first purpose-built NWSL stadium adds even more excitement. With Patrick Mahomes now in the fold as well, the Current will look to capitalize on these opportunities and continue to grow in the near future.

