Governor Murphy Delivers 2023 State of the State Address
Governor Murphy Delivers 2023 State of the State Address. "Building the Next New Jersey" Lieutenant Governor Oliver. Senate President Scutari. Assembly Speaker Coughlin. Majority Leaders Ruiz and Greenwald. Minority Leaders Oroho and DiMaio. Members of the 220th Legislature, and especially the bipartisan escort committee who led me into this chamber.
Governor Murphy Announces Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to Become Second Major Tenant at New Jersey Wind Port
Company plans to create more than 200 new, skilled jobs in Salem County. MOUNT LAUREL – Governor Phil Murphy today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC (“Atlantic Shores”), through which the company will lease 35 acres of land at the New Jersey Wind Port, in Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County. Atlantic Shores will initially use the New Jersey Wind Port for marshaling of the 1.5 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project off the New Jersey coast being developed by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1, LLC, which will produce enough clean energy to power over 700,000 homes. The company expects the project to create more than 200 new jobs at the Port.
In 2023 State of the State Address, Governor Murphy Shares Vision for Shaping the “Next New Jersey”
Governor Highlights Efforts to Protect Residents, Grow the Economy, Secure the Middle Class, and Improve Affordability. Details Proposals to Modernize State’s Liquor License Laws, Shape Economic Incentives to Address New Workforce Reality, Implement First-in-the-Nation Naloxone Initiative, Extend ANCHOR Deadline, and Preserve Boardwalks Up & Down the Jersey Shore. TRENTON...
Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline for Renters and Homeowners to File for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
TRENTON – During his State of the State Address today, Governor Phil Murphy announced that, in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
