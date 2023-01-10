Reminder: Parking Permits Required on Campus. Allow Extra Time to Travel!. Posted in: Announcements, Facilities, Featured News, Parking and Shuttle, Red Hawk News, Safety. Please remember, all vehicles parking on Montclair State University’s campus must be registered to a valid Montclair State University permit or pay for daily parking. If you don’t already have a parking permit and need to purchase one, please visit the Parking Services website for all the details.

