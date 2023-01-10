After receiving the Select Board’s approval for a common victualler license in early 2022, Jejes Coffeehouse had planned to open at 259 Washington St., in Wellesley Hills by fall 2022. They’re still all in on Wellesley, however, their opening has been delayed. The business told its Facebook followers in a post: “This year we met so many wonderful coffee lovers who have been supporting us. At the same time, we also met a terrible general contractor who delayed and fudged the construction of our brick-and-mortar shop for an entire year.”

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO