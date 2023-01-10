ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley business buzz: Plans for Jejes Coffeehouse still percolating; Select Board might nix liaison to businesses; YogaSix opens in Linden Square

After receiving the Select Board’s approval for a common victualler license in early 2022, Jejes Coffeehouse had planned to open at 259 Washington St., in Wellesley Hills by fall 2022. They’re still all in on Wellesley, however, their opening has been delayed. The business told its Facebook followers in a post: “This year we met so many wonderful coffee lovers who have been supporting us. At the same time, we also met a terrible general contractor who delayed and fudged the construction of our brick-and-mortar shop for an entire year.”
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Free Library seeks public input ahead of strategic plan

The Wellesley Free Library is developing a strategic plan and seeks the public’s input in several ways. Take an online survey, open until Feb. 2. Print copies are also available at all three libraries. Participate in an interactive online meeting to learn about the planning process and share your...
