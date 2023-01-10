ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switch the guitar solos from Megadeth's Tornado Of Souls and Eagles' Hotel California and you'll be gobsmacked at how great it sounds

By Liz Scarlett
 5 days ago

The creativity on the internet never ceases to amaze us. Outstanding covers, side-clutchingly hilarious comedy videos, metal-loving cats... the list is truly never-ending when it comes to the things keeping us entertained on the world wide web.

One of these facilitators of comedy and fine musical finesse is YouTuber Bradley Hall, who specialises in mimicking famous rockstars to try decipher how they might sound to people who have never before heard of them (check out his Kiss and Muse pastiches and prepare to be tickled).

On top of having a highly creative mind, Hall has guitar chops for days, and usually tends to whack out the axe to assist him in his creations.

For example, last month, the guitarist fired out a cover of Megadeth's Tornado Of Souls and Eagles' Hotel California, but of course, with an unusual twist.

Instead of playing two conventional guitar covers, Hall performed an ol' switcheroo between the two solos, playing the latter part over the music of the former song, and vise versa. The results? Honestly, we're amazed, as who knew the two solos would fit so perfectly when blended with the other?

In the caption he writes: "I know this isn't an original idea but it just works so damn well I really fancied doing my own version! Had to change a few small bits of the Tornado solo to make it work over the Hotel California backing but 95% of it worked perfectly. What other songs do you think would work well mashed-up like this?".

Check it out below:

