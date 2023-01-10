Read full article on original website
TLCA Overpowers Ballinger With Overwhelming Defense
BALLINGER, TX — The TLCA Eagles Boys and Girls Basketball teams traveled to Ballinger on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, for a district matchup against the Ballinger Bearcats. TLCA’s smothering defense proved a problem for the Bearcats for the entire game. The Eagles shot out of the gates with a 15-3 run in the first quarter. Missed shots and turnovers from Ballinger gave the Eagles easy baskets in transition. TLCA drove the lane multiple times throughout the first half and got to the line when Ballinger committed several fouls. The Eagles led at the break 36-12.
COVER1 Hoops: Concho Valley Roundup
SAN ANGELO, TX — Several Concho Valley High School Basketball teams saw action over the weekend and return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Here are the matchups and results. The Bobcats traveled to Brownwood on Saturday, Jan. 7, to play the China Spring Cougars at a neutral site in their last pre-district matchup before district 2-6A begins on Friday, Jan. 13, against the Midland Legacy Rebels.
San Angelo Bobcat Cheerleaders Head to State Competiton
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central High School Cheerleaders are headed to Fort Worth today to compete in the UIL State Cheer Competition. The Central gals compete on Saturday against about 70 other 6A Division 1 cheerleading squads. The cheerleaders are departing Central High School at 3:30...
Long Time Bobcats Head Equipment Manager River Subia Announces Resignation
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central Bobcats Head Manager River Subia has resigned from Central High School. In a Facebook post announcing his future plans, Subia thanked all of the Central staff and coaches in the Athletic department for the opportunity to work for the school and for the time spent and lessons learned.
Angelo State University Flag Football Teams Finish Top 4 at Nationals
SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University intramural flag football teams, including the inaugural unified team of ASU students and Special Olympics athletes, posted two top-four placings at the 2023 NIRSA National Flag Football Tournament held Jan. 6-8 in Round Rock. In the Unified Division, ASU's The Untouchables fell...
Award Winning '10 Texas Tornados' Exhibit Will Be On Display Next Week
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit by Tyler-based photographer Robert Langham, winner of the 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Titled "10 Texas Tornados," the exhibit of Langham's still-life environmental...
Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
‘Miracle on Wellington’ winner announced
Each year, Trend Furniture’s owners have given away multiple furniture items to a household in need in their ‘Miracle on Wellington’ contest. Local community members nominate a San Angelo family in need and a committee decides who the recipient will be. A walk-through of the home was conducted to determine what pieces are the best fit […]
Stock Show Season Starts Friday with the Tom Green County Fair & Jr. Livestock Show
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County 4-H and FFA exhibitors have been working on their animal projects for months and this weekend is the first real test to see how they will perform as the annual Tom Green County Fair & Jr. Livestock Show kicks off Friday. The Fair...
LIVE! Daily | Fight at the Bar Lands Boyfriend in the Hospital
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE and talks with Matt Trammell about recycling after the holidays!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
WATCH: Mini Van Crushed by Old School Sedan in North San Angelo
When they arrived, the officers and paramedics discovered a silver van and a gold sedan that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. No official statement was given to our reporters on scene but an ambulance was seen rushing away from the scene with an occupant inside. Crews are...
San Angelo Signs Up for Clean Energy Hydrogen Proposal
SAN ANGELO, TX — Called the Trans Permian “H2Hub”, a serial entrepreneur named Jack W. Hanks believes he can harness the Biden Administration’s stimulus largesse to create alternative energy and byproducts using hydrogen. Yesterday, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce heralded the dream’s arrival to San Angelo. San Angelo is proposed to be one point of an area defined by a polygon, with a border that connects this city, San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland/Odessa, and Big Spring.
Lee Pfluger Sues Intrepid ‘Cactus Crusader’
SAN ANGELO, TX — Quoting Ben Franklin in the 1850 version of Poor Richard’s Almanack, San Angelo businessman Lee Pfluger said any man’s reputation is priceless. “Glass, china, and reputation are easily cracked, and never well mended,” Franklin wrote 270 years ago. For those reasons, Pfluger sued Zane White for voluminous derogatory statements White has made about Pfluger over a period of several months last year. Those statements have continued to this day.
Concho Valley Public Defender's Office Expands to the Big Country with New State Funding
SAN ANGELO – The Texas Indigent Defense Commission awarded the newly created Concho Valley Public Defender's Office a new grant to expand from the Concho Valley into the Big Country after the Tom Green County Commissioners Court approved the plan allowing the local office to work jointly with a new one in Abilene that will cover five additional counties.
ICYMI: Red Flag Warning for Extreme Wildfire Danger in Effect Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – There is a Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday for the Concho Valley and the Big Country as the threat of extreme wildfire reaches its peak between noon and midnight. As we reported earlier, a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur....
SAPD searching for an “at risk” man
(Update: Tuesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 a.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Van Smith has been located, according to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department early Tuesday morning, January 11, 2023. (Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00 p.m.) — San Angelo Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating a missing person labeled as […]
SWAT Team Surrounds Building in North San Angelo but Here's Why You Shouldn't Be Alarmed
If you do drive by do not call police, media, or anyone else because this is just a drill. Law enforcement from Texas state troopers to local police do periodical training to help learn new tactics and sharpen skills so that dangerous situations can be handled as safely as possible.
Woman arrested for pinning man to fence with vehicle
One San Angelo man's night just kept getting worse after being hit by a car and pinned to a fence late January 8, 2023.
Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
San Angelo ISD Hosting Virtual Town Hall Thursday on School Consolidation Plan
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Independent School District will hold a virtual Town Hall meeting about the plan to close elementary schools later this week. According to the District, As San Angelo ISD thoughtfully explores the recommendation for the Sustainability Plan presented by the West Texas architecture firm, we hosted town hall forums at our campuses most impacted by the combinations of elementary schools to hear from the varied perspectives and unique voices in our community. Our final town hall will be held virtually via Zoom on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5:30-6:30 pm. The town hall forums are designed to hear from groups particularly impacted by the merger of schools, and serve as an opportunity for the district to collaborate with, and hear from, all interested community members.
