Texas State

96.9 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
epbusinessjournal.com

Study: TX Cities Spend More on Police, Less on Community Supports

This article was originally published by, Public News Service. The five largest cities in Texas are spending far more money on criminal justice than on community services, according to a new study. The Social Movement Support Lab data showed money spent on police departments, court systems, and corrections departments in...
TEXAS STATE
epbusinessjournal.com

Number of Uninsured Kids Drops in TX During COVID; Still 50th Nationwide

This article was originally Published by, Public News Service. It wasn’t huge, but Texas saw a decline in the number of uninsured children, falling from 12.7% in 2019 to 11.8% last year, according to research by Georgetown University. The good news follows a decade when the state’s number of...
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
TEXAS STATE
US105

These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas

Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
TEXAS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Cheapest Places to Live in Texas

Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Texas is an amazing place to settle down and spread out your roots. While most of us know about the bigger cities like Dallas and Houston, there are actually a number of charming, moderately priced cities in which singles, families, and retirees can build a beautiful life.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX

