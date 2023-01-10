Read full article on original website
Steven C Holloman
4d ago
where's the FBI I want a raid on the White House I want to raid on the dog house I want FBI agents going through Dr Jill's panty drawer where's the failed Bureau of Investigation
Reply(3)
4
YosemiteSam
4d ago
These are documents that were in Joe Biden’s charge, they were found in his house…but of course he will say he did not put them there!
Reply
4
Related
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
dallasexpress.com
Biden Facing Dual Investigations
President Joe Biden is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and House Republicans. On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as a special counsel to investigate Biden’s potentially illegal possession of classified documents from his days in the Obama administration. The documents were found...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
msn.com
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Republicans Demand Cornyn Resign
A North Texas county’s Republican Party has called for the resignation of Sen. John Cornyn, Texas’ senior member of Congress’ upper chamber. In a resolution authored by Scott Hommel, the Lamar County Republican Party chairman sought to explain the party’s decision and list the alleged grievances against the sitting senator.
Feds drop indictment against NYPD officer, Army reservist accused of spying for China
An NYPD officer and Army reservist granted secret-level security clearance had federal charges dropped alleging he spied on Tibetan immigrants behalf of the Chinese government.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Senate Bill Targets ‘Renegade’ DAs
A freshman Texas senator has filed legislation that would expose district attorneys to potential litigation from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) if they decline to prosecute criminal actions. Sen. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) tweeted Thursday on the opening day of the 88th Legislature:. “I continued my commitment to...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Navy Veteran Released by Russia
If the name Taylor Dudley does not come to mind when Brittany Griner or the “Merchant of Death” is discussed, the Dudley family’s negotiation approach may have helped the 35-year-old Navy veteran escape Russian captivity on Thursday. Jonathan Franks, a representative for Dudley’s family, said that he...
dallasexpress.com
Ukraine’s Military to Train in Oklahoma
Between 90 and 100 Ukrainian armed forces members will be calling Oklahoma’s Fort Sill home for the next several months while they receive training from the U.S. military on the Patriot air defense system. “Once fielded, the Patriot will continue to … contribute to Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and...
Comments / 5