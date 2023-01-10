UPDATE: Man flown out of area for “traumatic injury” to hand after explosion in Wallowa County

Read full article on original website
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
elkhornmediagroup.com
No injuries reported, two rooms damaged in Union house fire. Chief thanks community
UNION, OR – No injuries were reported as a result of a house fire on Main Street in Union recently. According to Union Fire Chief Casey George, the fire started as a result of a circuit failure. No one was home at the time of the fire’s ignition and no injuries were reported. Union Fire and La Grande Rural Fire both responded to the scene along with several community members in Union. A bedroom and bathroom were damaged in the fire, the rest of the home sustained a large amount of smoke damage according to Chief George.
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
koze.com
Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy
OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
KTVB
Power pole fire prompts I-84 closure in eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again after being closed between Pendleton and La Grande, Oregon, because of a power pole on fire. The Oregon Department of Transportation said at 8:45 a.m. Thursday that the fire, just east of La Grande, was under control. Crews were still at the scene. There also was a power failure in the area.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW authorizes lethal removal of depredating wolves in Union County
UNION COUNTY – With non-lethal measures failing to stop depredations, ODFW has authorized lethal removal of up to two wolves in the High Valley area east of Union (Union County), an area previously used by the Catherine Pack. The agency will allow the landowner or their agent (potentially USDA...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Juvenile Arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Theft of Service
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) On January 7, at 4:58 p.m. The La Grande Police Department responded to a report of three juveniles and one adult, identified as Woodie Allen, entering the Granada Theater without paying. Officers reviewed security footage and confirmed the party did not pay. The four were asked to leave the theater and remained in the lobby for further investigation. The party was cooperative with officers throughout the process.
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
