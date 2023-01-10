UPDATE: Man flown out of area for “traumatic injury” to hand after explosion in Wallowa County

UNION, OR – No injuries were reported as a result of a house fire on Main Street in Union recently. According to Union Fire Chief Casey George, the fire started as a result of a circuit failure. No one was home at the time of the fire’s ignition and no injuries were reported. Union Fire and La Grande Rural Fire both responded to the scene along with several community members in Union. A bedroom and bathroom were damaged in the fire, the rest of the home sustained a large amount of smoke damage according to Chief George.

