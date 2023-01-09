Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Local City Mulls Multifamily Housing Plan
A proposed multifamily housing development could be heading to north McKinney in the near future. McKinney’s Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday to consider the next steps for “McDonald St. Multifamily,” a proposed 186-unit multifamily development project located at 3352 N. McDonald St. in northeast McKinney. The multifamily apartment complex is expected to include both one- and two-bedroom units, city documents show.
CandysDirt.com
A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway
Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
fortworthreport.org
H-E-B expansion continues as Fort Worth retail market stays strong
Empty retail space is at a premium in the Fort Worth area as the occupancy rate in the market is 95.6%, the second strongest in the state. That figure comes from a survey of major Texas metropolitan areas by Dallas-based Weitzman, a real estate services provider. The larger Dallas-Fort Worth...
dallasexpress.com
Expediters to Target Broadnax Permit Troubles
Permit expediters could play a more pivotal role in Dallas this year, given the local development community’s need for a swift and intuitive permitting process and Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax’s failure to deliver reasonable turnaround times on permit applications. A permit expediter is a trained professional with...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
dallasexpress.com
Texas’ Top Selling New Home Community
A community in Aubrey was the top-selling residential development in the state in 2022. The Silverado master-planned community, built by homebuilder D.R. Horton, sold 820 homes in 2022 — the most in the state, according to the Dallas Business Journal, and nearly double the 411 sold in 2021. Located...
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Restaurant Rebrands After Lawsuit
The owner of Dallas restaurant Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine has agreed to permanently change the establishment’s name following the settlement of a lawsuit. The new name of the Oak Lawn Avenue restaurant will be Barsotti’s Fine Foods & Liqueurs, named after owner Julian Barsotti. In 2022,...
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
dallasexpress.com
Fair Park Expansion Plans Revealed
Fair Park First revealed its tentative plans for a new development Wednesday that is slated to increase the square footage of park space at Fair Park in South Dallas. “The Dallas Parks and Recreation Board is thrilled to help build a new 18-acre community park with our partner Fair Park First,” stated Arun Agarwal, board president of Dallas Park and Recreation, per WFAA.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
dallasexpress.com
Caterpillar Invests in Lithium Battery Company
Caterpillar Inc., which relocated its headquarters to DFW last year, is investing in the battery technology company Lithos Energy based in San Rafael, California. Lithos Energy makes lithium batteries for marine and off-road use. Caterpillar’s investment is seen as a move toward fully electric and hybrid machines, reported The Dallas Morning News.
escapehatchdallas.com
Dallas loses big-deal steakhouse Maple & Ash, but owners settle dispute that impacts Monarch restaurant
Mired for months of legal battles over ownership, the owners of Dallas’ Monarch restaurant and a previously announced Maple & Ash steakhouse in Uptown have settled their dispute and divided the Chicago-based group’s operations. What If Syndicate co-owners Jim Lasky and chef-partner Danny Grant will retain ownership of...
dallasexpress.com
Speeding Drivers Endanger Dallas Residents
Residents of one neighborhood in Northeast Dallas said speeding drivers have converted their community into a “raceway.”. Dallasites who live off of Forest Lane and Woodbridge Drive are demanding that city leaders do more to stop the cars they say are constantly racing and speeding down the road all hours of the day, especially after one man died in an accident allegedly caused by racing.
Rising auto insurance costs lead some to take potentially pricey risks
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Along with everything else that's costing more these days, add auto insurance to the list. And if you haven't looked closely at your recent renewal, you should – some customers are being hit with 20%, 30%, even 50% increases."It's across the board," says Mark Walker Jr, owner of Walker Autobody and Frame in South Dallas. So, you could say that he's a middleman in the process and can agree that insurance companies are paying more to repair vehicles."Outrageous," he admits. "We're fixing cars now every day that cost $10,000, $15,000 and $20,000."He says insurance company claim costs...
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this month
Good news for lovers of Buc-ee's with construction on a new store in Hillsboro to commence in two weeks. The store is just east of the I-35 near the U.S. Highway 77 exit. It will be approximately 60 miles south of Dallas and is set to open mid-next year.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas: Twenty of the Top 100 Busiest Roadways
It may be no surprise that Dallas County has some of the most congested roads in the state. An annual report from Texas A&M Transportation Institute showed an increase in congested highways and streets in 2021, according to Community Impact. Twenty of the state’s top 100 busiest segments of roadways...
dallasexpress.com
Digging into District 11’s Crime Hotspots
Parts of City Councilmember Jaynie Schultz’s District 11 were hotbeds of criminal activity in December, with many of the reported violent crimes concentrated in certain areas. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Schultz became Crime Boss of the Month for the third time after her Crime Score for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Dallas Area
When you think of Texas, it is easy to picture desert and scrublands with no water in sight. However, Texas actually has more water than you think. The enormous state is home to over 7,000 lakes and reservoirs! And over a dozen of those lakes are located close to Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Fire Ruins Three City Garbage Trucks
The sanitation department lost three garbage trucks in a fire over the weekend, only days after the City of Dallas launched a new five-day collection schedule. The fire happened at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site. The cause of the fire is unknown but it left three trucks out of commission and damaged a fourth. According to Sanitation Director Jay Council, the trucks had been in service only eight hours before the fire.
