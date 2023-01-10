Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Robert Griffin III relates to, defends Lamar Jackson during Ravens playoff game
Lamar Jackson has taken a lot of criticism for his decision not to play in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. But former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III is not among those criticizing the Baltimore Ravens quarterback. During Sunday’s game, Griffin shared his all too relatable feelings regarding Jackson’s situation. Read more... The post Robert Griffin III relates to, defends Lamar Jackson during Ravens playoff game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Super Bowl run now in play with Giants continuing to get better and better
MINNEAPOLIS — The Super Bowl is in play now as a reachable, honest-to-God goal. If you are a Giants fan, nothing has ever sounded so completely crazy and perfectly reasonable at the same time. It’s crazy because this franchise is supposed to be in the first hours of a rebuild with a rookie head coach and a rookie general manager and a roster that was seemingly littered with more potholes than the Cross Bronx Expressway. It’s reasonable because the Giants just beat a 13-4 team in its own building in the first round of the playoffs, setting up a rematch with the...
Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux did another disrespectful celebration in playoff win
Kayvon Thibodeaux is not changing his vibe one bit. Thibodeaux and the New York Giants gritted out a 31-24 victory during their wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It was the Giants’ first playoff win in over a decade and set up a showdown with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in... The post Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux did another disrespectful celebration in playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
dallasexpress.com
NFL Picks Neutral AFC Championship Site
The NFL has selected Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the neutral site for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The neutral site will only be used if both the Chiefs and the Bills make it to the AFC Championship because both teams could have been the No.1 seed but played a different number of games. Any other matchup will be played at the higher seed’s home stadium.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas and Tampa Mayors Bet on Playoffs
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor have made a friendly wager over Monday’s upcoming Super Wild Card playoff game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers in Tampa. Dubbed the “Tiff’s Treats Throwdown,” the winner of the bet will receive 500 boxes (about $10,000 worth) of cookies...
