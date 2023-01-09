ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.

It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
dallasexpress.com

House to Vote on Abolishing IRS, Income Tax

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives will vote on a bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and eliminate the national income tax, replacing it with a national sales tax. The Fair Tax Act, introduced by Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) would eliminate national personal and corporate income taxes, as...
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
NEW JERSEY STATE
msn.com

Biden documents undermine prosecution of Trump

The most suspicious part of Monday’s reports that classified documents from his time as vice president were found at President Joe Biden’s think tank is the timing. Apparently, personal attorneys of the president found the documents on Nov. 2, just days before the midterm elections, before immediately turning them over to the National Archives.
dallasexpress.com

TX House Passes Hotly Debated Rules Package

AUSTIN — After contentious debate and allegations of political underhandedness, the Texas House of Representatives passed a rules package on Wednesday that will continue to allow Democrats to hold committee chairs. Led by Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont), who was re-elected as speaker the previous day, the House considered amendments...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy