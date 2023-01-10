Evergy blames renewable plans, inflation for $1 billion rise in infrastructure plans

Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas has millions of dollars to spend on youth crisis centers. But no one’s using it
TOPEKA — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would run...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
TOPEKA — The president of the Kansas Board of Regents believes greater investment of state tax dollars in need-based scholarships could play a key role in placing a university education within reach of more students. Gov. Laura Kelly warmed to that idea and proposed a $20 million expansion in...
lawrencekstimes.com
Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years
TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state. Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting....
Comments / 0