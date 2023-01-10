Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Sip and snack your way through downtown Green Bay this weekend
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can sip and snack your way through Green Bay this weekend!. Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street cafés are taking part in a Café Crawl. FOX 11’s Emily Deem was joined by Jeff Tilkens, Events Manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc., to talk more about the morning event.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Fond du Lac, Coleman and Southern Door record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, the Fox Valley Association lead was on the line in boys basketball and Fond du Lac posted the 67-63 win over Neenah to take over the top spot. Also in boys basketball, Southern Door beat Gibraltar 55-47 in Packerland...
Fox11online.com
Phoenix women win 10th straight, men lose at home
FORT WAYNE, IND - The Green Bay Phoenix held the Fort Wayne Mastodons to 19.4 perecent shooting in a 60-32 win on the road. GB has won 10 straight games, matching their longest win streak from last season. Three players scored in double figures, led by Sydney Levy, who had...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Robbie Knievel breaks world record in Northeast Wisconsin in 1998
(WLUK) -- Daredevil Robbie Knievel's long career included a world record stop in Northeast Wisconsin. In 1998, Knievel appeared at the Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon. Before a crowd of hundreds, Knievel took to his motorcycle and jumped over 17 semi trucks. It broke the previous record of 14, set by his father, legendary stuntman Evel Knievel.
Fox11online.com
Undefeated Xavier thinking big
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For a program that has had great success recently, being undefeated in January may not be a surprise. The Xavier boys basketball team is a perennial state tournament contender, and one of its keys this season has been experience, something this team acquired through adversity. "I feel...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Reedsville and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Reedsville handed St. Mary Catholic its first Big East North loss in boys basketball, while West De Pere edged New London in a battle of girls basketball teams perfect in the Bay Conference. Click the vide for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Area organizations are "blanketing" Brown County this winter
(WLUK) -- An organization in Northeast Wisconsin is working to ensure that people in need can stay warm this winter. Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council are hosting its Blanketing Brown County event until January 27. Community members are encouraged to donate new and clean...
Fox11online.com
GB West and GB East together in revised FRCC football realignment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As it turns out, Green Bay West and Green Bay East will not be separated in a football realignment plan slated to be implemented for the 2024 season, if passed by the WIAA Board of Control in March. After appealing the WIAA's modified plan from late...
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon looking to fill lifeguard positions
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lifeguard recruiting continues for one area community. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke via Zoom with Melody Escoto, Aquatic Coordinator for the Village of Ashwaubenon, to talk about how they are always in planning mode. Escoto says they are trying to make sure they are ready for...
Fox11online.com
Expected warm weather could impact Lake Winnebago ice conditions
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish Tales...
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County businesses see a decline in foot traffic as snowmobile trails close
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- With the warmer weather, many snowmobile trails across Northeast Wisconsin are closed until further notice. Local businesses around Waupaca County rely on snowmobile season, and are used to more foot traffic around this time. Pup's Irish Pub in Waupaca County is typically not quiet on a...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police searching for east side stabbing suspect
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in an east side stabbing that injured a 17-year-old. Angel Guerrero, 21, of Green Bay, was named as a suspect in Tuesday's incident in the 1100 block of Radisson Street. The victim was...
Fox11online.com
Return to classroom date delayed again for Menominee, Michigan students
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- The return to classroom date has been delayed again for some Menominee, Michigan students. The Menominee middle and high school building was flooded in August and since then, crews have been working to make the necessary repairs. It was expected for students to return the week...
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at NWTC
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior this weekend. The 28th annual Brown County MLK Celebration is taking place at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and you're invited. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Dr. Corey King, the Co-Chair of...
Fox11online.com
Oneida Retail replenishes supplies for area homeless shelter
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- When the call for supplies at a Green Bay homeless shelter went out, Oneida stores answered in three big ways. In late November, the Safe Shelter on Green Bay’s west side, asked the community for support after completing its first year of operations. That's when Oneida...
Fox11online.com
Man injured in Two Rivers house fire
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- A man suffered minor injuries after an early morning house fire in Two Rivers. Crews were called to the home at 1116 34th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the first floor of the home. The occupant of...
Fox11online.com
Police interview reveals Waupaca County '92 double homicide suspect's confession
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
