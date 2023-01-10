ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Sip and snack your way through downtown Green Bay this weekend

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can sip and snack your way through Green Bay this weekend!. Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street cafés are taking part in a Café Crawl. FOX 11’s Emily Deem was joined by Jeff Tilkens, Events Manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc., to talk more about the morning event.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Fond du Lac, Coleman and Southern Door record wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, the Fox Valley Association lead was on the line in boys basketball and Fond du Lac posted the 67-63 win over Neenah to take over the top spot. Also in boys basketball, Southern Door beat Gibraltar 55-47 in Packerland...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Phoenix women win 10th straight, men lose at home

FORT WAYNE, IND - The Green Bay Phoenix held the Fort Wayne Mastodons to 19.4 perecent shooting in a 60-32 win on the road. GB has won 10 straight games, matching their longest win streak from last season. Three players scored in double figures, led by Sydney Levy, who had...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Robbie Knievel breaks world record in Northeast Wisconsin in 1998

(WLUK) -- Daredevil Robbie Knievel's long career included a world record stop in Northeast Wisconsin. In 1998, Knievel appeared at the Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon. Before a crowd of hundreds, Knievel took to his motorcycle and jumped over 17 semi trucks. It broke the previous record of 14, set by his father, legendary stuntman Evel Knievel.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Undefeated Xavier thinking big

APPLETON (WLUK) -- For a program that has had great success recently, being undefeated in January may not be a surprise. The Xavier boys basketball team is a perennial state tournament contender, and one of its keys this season has been experience, something this team acquired through adversity. "I feel...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Reedsville and West De Pere post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Reedsville handed St. Mary Catholic its first Big East North loss in boys basketball, while West De Pere edged New London in a battle of girls basketball teams perfect in the Bay Conference. Click the vide for highlights.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Area organizations are "blanketing" Brown County this winter

(WLUK) -- An organization in Northeast Wisconsin is working to ensure that people in need can stay warm this winter. Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council are hosting its Blanketing Brown County event until January 27. Community members are encouraged to donate new and clean...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

GB West and GB East together in revised FRCC football realignment

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As it turns out, Green Bay West and Green Bay East will not be separated in a football realignment plan slated to be implemented for the 2024 season, if passed by the WIAA Board of Control in March. After appealing the WIAA's modified plan from late...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Ashwaubenon looking to fill lifeguard positions

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lifeguard recruiting continues for one area community. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke via Zoom with Melody Escoto, Aquatic Coordinator for the Village of Ashwaubenon, to talk about how they are always in planning mode. Escoto says they are trying to make sure they are ready for...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Expected warm weather could impact Lake Winnebago ice conditions

LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish Tales...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police searching for east side stabbing suspect

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in an east side stabbing that injured a 17-year-old. Angel Guerrero, 21, of Green Bay, was named as a suspect in Tuesday's incident in the 1100 block of Radisson Street. The victim was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Return to classroom date delayed again for Menominee, Michigan students

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- The return to classroom date has been delayed again for some Menominee, Michigan students. The Menominee middle and high school building was flooded in August and since then, crews have been working to make the necessary repairs. It was expected for students to return the week...
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at NWTC

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior this weekend. The 28th annual Brown County MLK Celebration is taking place at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and you're invited. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Dr. Corey King, the Co-Chair of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oneida Retail replenishes supplies for area homeless shelter

ONEIDA (WLUK) -- When the call for supplies at a Green Bay homeless shelter went out, Oneida stores answered in three big ways. In late November, the Safe Shelter on Green Bay’s west side, asked the community for support after completing its first year of operations. That's when Oneida...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man injured in Two Rivers house fire

TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- A man suffered minor injuries after an early morning house fire in Two Rivers. Crews were called to the home at 1116 34th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the first floor of the home. The occupant of...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Fox11online.com

Police interview reveals Waupaca County '92 double homicide suspect's confession

WAUPACA (WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy