dallasexpress.com

Subway Sale Could Fetch $10B

Sandwich giant Subway is looking to sell. The privately held chain restaurant has retained advisers to explore a potential sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. The process is in the early stages, and the company is expected to attract corporate buyers and private equity firms in a deal that could fetch more than $10 billion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Navy Veteran Released by Russia

If the name Taylor Dudley does not come to mind when Brittany Griner or the “Merchant of Death” is discussed, the Dudley family’s negotiation approach may have helped the 35-year-old Navy veteran escape Russian captivity on Thursday. Jonathan Franks, a representative for Dudley’s family, said that he...
NEW MEXICO STATE
dallasexpress.com

Arkansas Gov Bans CRT, Term Latinx

The new Arkansas governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, issued a series of executive orders following her inauguration that sought to ban critical race theory (CRT) and terms such as “Latinx” from government institutions. Sanders, who previously served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, successfully won the recent election...
ARKANSAS STATE

