Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
msn.com
Trump, in newly released deposition, explains what he meant by 'swooned her': 'It's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F'
In an October 2022 deposition, Trump was asked about a post he wrote about E. Jean Carroll. In the post, Trump denied that he had ever "swooned" Carroll, who accuses him of raping her. Trump said he used the term because "it's a nicer word than the word that starts...
dallasexpress.com
Subway Sale Could Fetch $10B
Sandwich giant Subway is looking to sell. The privately held chain restaurant has retained advisers to explore a potential sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. The process is in the early stages, and the company is expected to attract corporate buyers and private equity firms in a deal that could fetch more than $10 billion.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Navy Veteran Released by Russia
If the name Taylor Dudley does not come to mind when Brittany Griner or the “Merchant of Death” is discussed, the Dudley family’s negotiation approach may have helped the 35-year-old Navy veteran escape Russian captivity on Thursday. Jonathan Franks, a representative for Dudley’s family, said that he...
dallasexpress.com
Arkansas Gov Bans CRT, Term Latinx
The new Arkansas governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, issued a series of executive orders following her inauguration that sought to ban critical race theory (CRT) and terms such as “Latinx” from government institutions. Sanders, who previously served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, successfully won the recent election...
