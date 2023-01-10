Read full article on original website
Best Altcoins for 2023 That Could Make You a Fortune
XRP (XRP) Metacade is the first community-driven and biggest decentralized arcade in the world, making its MCADE token the best altcoin for 2023. The platform offers both casual and competitive gameplay, enabling players to earn cryptocurrency rewards by playing various arcade-style titles. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Metacade delivers advanced...
Analyst: Only 5 exchanges will survive, Coinbase will be one of them
Cuts are “enough for now” based on the current trading environment. Coinbase can be one of the few survivors of crypto winter. Bitcoin is highly correlated with the interest rate direction. Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau talks about Coinbase’s latest round of layoffs and how...
What to expect in crypto ahead of inflation report, as Bitcoin banks eight straight days of gains
Bitcoin has increased for eight straight days, now up 9.2% on the year. Period of low volatility in the crypto markets paired with softer inflation data has sent prices upward. Latest CPI report is out Thursday which will trigger volatility and is vitally important for the market following increased optimism over last month or so.
Crypto short traders lose $200M to liquidations as Ether hits a two-month high
The cryptocurrency market capitalization has risen by about 3.18% in the past 24 hours. Ether has hit a two-month high trading at about $1400. The crypto market in general has risen against the cautious tone in the US stock market. Crypto traders who had bet on a market decline have...
Venom Foundation in Partnership With Iceberg Capital Launches $1 Billion Venom Ventures Fund
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 11th January, 2023, Chainwire. Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Iceberg Capital, an ADGM regulated investment manager, officially announce that they have partnered to launch a $1 billion venture fund called Venom Ventures Fund (VVF).
Why have Some Exchanges not Released Proof of Reserves?
The fall of FTX has led to calls for increased transparency among crypto exchanges. Several centralised exchanges have released proof of reserves to regain public trust. However, it may take more than publishing proof of reserves before customers can fully trust exchanges. Here, we discuss the problems with proof of reserves.
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
Get Ready for the Next 100x Opportunity With Metacade (MCADE)
The metaverse industry has felt the brunt of the long-term bearish crypto market conditions during 2022, with several leading metaverse coins sinking alarmingly in value. The good news is that some new metaverse projects are bucking the trend and performing bullishly. One such newcomer to the metaverse industry is Metacade,...
Robinhood announces plans to delist Bitcoin SV (BSV) before end of January
Robinhood on Wednesday said it has stopped accepting Bitcoin SV. It has also said that it will delist the cryptocurrency starting January 25. Any Bitcoin SV in customers’ accounts after January 25 will be automatically sold. Online trading app Robinhood on Wednesday said through a statement on its website...
Thailand SEC goes after cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex amid buyout
Zimpex is in the process of being acquired by V Ventures. The Thailand SEC is probing the exchange for breaching local rules. These are allegations that Zimpex has been operating as a digital asset fund manager in Thailand without permission. Cryptocurrency exchange Zimpex has found itself in trouble after Thailand’s...
Avalanche soars as Ava Labs announces Amazon partnership
Avalanche price soared more than 16% after Ava Labs announced new partnership with the Amazon Web Services (AWS). Avalanche will launch validator tools and its Subnet deployment feature on the AWS Marketplace. Ava Labs joins the AWS Activate and AWS Partner Network (APN). Avalanche price jumped more than 16% on...
13% of Bitcoin supply in profit as BTC rallies above $18,200
Bitcoin price jumped more than 5% on Thursday to hit levels above $18,400. According to on-chain data from Glassnode, the price rally has helped return 13% more BTC into profit; now 60.5% of circulating supply is in profit. Only 47%-48% of BTC had been in profit between November 2022 and...
AGIX price defies gravity as Singularity demand soars
SingularityNET’s token has risen in the past six days and moved to its October high. It has surged by over 200% from its lowest point in 2022. AGIX price has defied gravity in the past few days. SingularityNET’s token has soared in the past six straight days and is trading at $0.10, the highest point since October 14. The coin has jumped by more than 204% from the lowest level in 2022. It has seen its market cap surge to more than $115 million.
Argo Blockchain mined 28% fewer bitcoins in December
Argo Blockchain mined 147 bitcoins in December 2022, down from 198 in November. Mining revenue was $2.49 million, compared to $3.46 million during the previous month. Argo sold its Helios facility to Galaxy Digital for $65 million as it looked to avoid nose-diving into bankruptcy. Argo Blockchain, a leading Bitcoin...
WOO rallies by 10% as the Woo Network burns 700 million of its total token supply
WOO is up by 10% in the last 24 hours, the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap so far today. The Woo Network announced that it had burned more than 700 million WOO tokens so far. The total crypto market cap is now close to the...
The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it’s not great, says Mike Novogratz
Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz says that the outlook for crypto is not looking great at the moment. More companies will cut costs to survive this bear period, he added. He previously stated that crypto is facing a deficit of trust. The outlook for crypto is not looking great at...
Cryptocurrency price prediction: AGIX, MULTI, Aptos
Cryptocurrencies had a strong week as investors reacted to the FTX bankruptcy proceedings and the latest American inflation data. In the biggest crypto news of the week, FTX said that it had found more than $5 billion in liquid assets that it could sell. Another key news was data that showed that America’s inflation was cooling. This crypto price prediction will look at what to expect with AGIX, Aptos, and MULTI.
Orange Financial To Launch Innovative Yield Farming Treasury – Stablecoin Rewards for NFT Holders
Geneva, Switzerland, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Orange Financial, a multi-chain yield farming treasury, is excited to announce its public mint date on February 1st, 2023. As the only NFT project to offer stablecoin rewards through yield farming to its holders, Orange Financial will revolutionize the world of yield farming and NFTs.
BNB price prediction as Binance Inflows Rebound
BNB price has soared by more than 26% from the lowest point in December. Binance has seen over $7.5 billion in outflows in the past 30 days. Inflows have risen by over $1.2 billion in the past 7 days. BNB price has started the year well as inflows to Binance...
If You Think DOGE Is Worth the Hype After Musk’s Twitter Acquisition, Take a Closer Look at Metacade, Which Has Generated $2 Million in Presale So Far
Just when you thought there couldn’t be any more hype around Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition sent the rumor mill into overdrive again. Could Musk really intend to incorporate DOGE on Twitter? It’s an intriguing proposition and one that would have serious – read upward – implications for DOGE.
