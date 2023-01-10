Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Crypto.com announces layoffs, cites negative economic developments
Crypro.com CEO cited poor market conditions and recent events in the industry as reasons for layoffs. The layoffs come just days after Coinbase announced similar layoffs. The Cronos (CRO) token price has responded positively to the news. The co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com exchange, Kris Marszalek, has today announced that...
coinjournal.net
FTX has the green light to sell its other businesses including LedgerX
The judge in charge of overseeing the FTX bankruptcy proceedings has given FTX approval to sell some assets. The assets under consideration include LedgerX among other assets. The move will allow FTX to get money to repay its creditors. After filing for permission to be allowed to sell some of...
coinjournal.net
US SEC has filed charges against Gemini and Genesis
The US SEC is accusing Gemini and Genesis of selling unregistered securities. Genesis and Gemini did not register their partnership as a lending partnership. Genesis has been having liquidity issues after FTX’s collapse and has paused withdrawals to date. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges...
