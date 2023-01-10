ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

case.edu

Medicine’s Goutham Rao selected for U.S. Preventive Services Task Force

Goutham Rao, the Jack H. Medalie Professor and Chairman of the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, was selected to serve a four-year team with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The task force reviews evidence and evaluates the benefits and harms of preventive services.
case.edu

$1.5M federal grant to support new Case Western Reserve University public-health scholarship program in partnership with Cleveland Department of Public Health

To address inequities in community-wide healthcare by increasing number of public-health practitioners. City of Cleveland residents who lack access to healthcare will benefit from a new Case Western Reserve University-led program designed to increase the number of public-health practitioners serving the community. With a $1.5 million grant from the U.S....
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

More free steering wheel locks available from Division of Public Safety

The Division of Public Safety has received additional supply of free steering wheel locks for vehicles from Hyundai Motor America. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community can stop by the CWRU police headquarters (1689 E. 115th St.) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to receive a free lock. A limited supply is available.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Grow your professional development skills in the new year

The Professional Development Center aims to provide Case Western Reserve University employees with comprehensive, high-quality learning and development resources that advance the performance of the individual and the university. The center’s staff is available to support the university’s staff in achieving their professional development goals. The Professional Development...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Sandra Russ named new conciliation counselor

Sandra Russ, Distinguished University Professor Emerita and the Louis D. Beaumont University Professor Emerita of Psychological Sciences, has been named Case Western Reserve University’s newest conciliation counselor. Her role was effective Jan. 1. Russ, a renowned clinical child psychologist, served as a professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences...
case.edu

PeopleSoft Financials to be unavailable early Sunday

PeopleSoft Financials will be unavailable Sunday, Jan. 15, from 3 to 6 a.m. due to a scheduled system maintenance. For assistance with any technology product or service at Case Western Reserve University, contact the University Technology Service Desk at help@case.edu or 216.368.HELP (4357) or visit help.case.edu.

