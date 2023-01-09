Read full article on original website
Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
dallasexpress.com
Speeding Drivers Endanger Dallas Residents
Residents of one neighborhood in Northeast Dallas said speeding drivers have converted their community into a “raceway.”. Dallasites who live off of Forest Lane and Woodbridge Drive are demanding that city leaders do more to stop the cars they say are constantly racing and speeding down the road all hours of the day, especially after one man died in an accident allegedly caused by racing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
Upworthy
Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
fox4news.com
Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
dallasexpress.com
North Dallas Robbery Leaves Man Dead
A man with a gunshot wound was found in a North Dallas parking lot Tuesday, and law enforcement is asking for help. The Dallas Police Department said it received a call Tuesday night a little before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived at the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard, they found a man who was fatally injured.
Firefighters remove roof in extrication efforts to free driver involved in crash with 18-wheeler
KEMP, Texas — Firefighters from three departments removed the roof of a vehicle in extrication efforts to free a driver involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning in eastern Kaufman County. Firefighters from Kemp, Mabank, and Kaufman responded to the crash involving a passenger vehicle which...
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in Dallas
The incident began when the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. They immediately alerted the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, who in turn deployed a police helicopter to track the vehicle. Fox 4 reports that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne, had stolen the Porsche in Dallas and was wanted for carjacking a woman in Frisco.
Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023
The first shooting was just before 2 Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound
Driver killed trying to cross Loop 12 in Dallas
One person has died after being struck by traffic in Dallas Tuesday. Police learned the victim’s car had been involved in a minor crash on Loop 12 near I-30. He was crossing the freeway when he was struck and killed at the scene.
Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting
A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting. Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m.
Dallas police release video showing person of interest in a murder this week
allas police now have some security video showing a man they believe to be the killer who left a man to die in northeast Dallas this week. Tuesday, the victim Nelson Flores was found shot to death i
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
dallasexpress.com
Vigil Honors Local Murdered Nine-Year-Old
A candlelight vigil to honor a 9-year-old allegedly killed by his father in his home brought over 200 people together in McKinney earlier this week. “We are all from different regions. But when it comes to humanity, that still lives,” said neighbor Vijay Ranganathan to WFAA. McKinney...
dallasexpress.com
Fire Ruins Three City Garbage Trucks
The sanitation department lost three garbage trucks in a fire over the weekend, only days after the City of Dallas launched a new five-day collection schedule. The fire happened at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site. The cause of the fire is unknown but it left three trucks out of commission and damaged a fourth. According to Sanitation Director Jay Council, the trucks had been in service only eight hours before the fire.
Two charged in connection to Frisco purse-snatchings at Target, H-E-B stores
FRISCO, Texas — Two people have been charged in connection to November 2022 purse-snatching incidents at retail stores in Frisco, police announced Wednesday. In a news release, police said Tyler Payne, 31, and Thomas Cofer, 41, are being charged with theft and aggravated robbery in regards to two incidents at a Target and an H-E-B.
Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced.
