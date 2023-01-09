ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers Branch, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Dallas: Twenty of the Top 100 Busiest Roadways

It may be no surprise that Dallas County has some of the most congested roads in the state. An annual report from Texas A&M Transportation Institute showed an increase in congested highways and streets in 2021, according to Community Impact. Twenty of the state’s top 100 busiest segments of roadways...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas’ Top Selling New Home Community

A community in Aubrey was the top-selling residential development in the state in 2022. The Silverado master-planned community, built by homebuilder D.R. Horton, sold 820 homes in 2022 — the most in the state, according to the Dallas Business Journal, and nearly double the 411 sold in 2021. Located...
TEXAS STATE
96.9 KISS FM

OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?

I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Caterpillar Invests in Lithium Battery Company

Caterpillar Inc., which relocated its headquarters to DFW last year, is investing in the battery technology company Lithos Energy based in San Rafael, California. Lithos Energy makes lithium batteries for marine and off-road use. Caterpillar’s investment is seen as a move toward fully electric and hybrid machines, reported The Dallas Morning News.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Expediters to Target Broadnax Permit Troubles

Permit expediters could play a more pivotal role in Dallas this year, given the local development community’s need for a swift and intuitive permitting process and Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax’s failure to deliver reasonable turnaround times on permit applications. A permit expediter is a trained professional with...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas County Spends Big on Solar Energy

Dallas County has officially signed a three-year contract to purchase solar energy for all 55 of its buildings, including the county jail, starting in January. The contract was signed through Public Power Pool (PPP), a Texas Conference of Urban Counties nonprofit that negotiates energy contracts between local governments and suppliers.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Audit | Dallas Community Courts Mismanaged

Dallas County Treatment Courts appear to be poorly managed, according to a recent audit. Treatment providers were found to lack the proper certifications, and one in particular was allegedly charging fees for a program that is free to participants and paid for with taxpayer-funded federal grant money. Case files were also reportedly found to be inaccurate and not handled securely.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas State Rep Backs Improving Education

State Rep. Victoria Neave (D-Dallas) declared that improving the state’s public education systems is one of her top priorities this legislative session. “Our economic prosperity as a state is directly linked to the education of our kids,” Neave said in an interview with WFAA. “It’s directly linked to the strength of our workforce.”
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location

Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Indoor Mall to Submit Redevelopment Plan

The new owners of Willow Bend Mall, a.k.a. The Shops at Willow Bend, are gearing up to submit official redevelopment plans with the city of Plano. Tentative redevelopment plans for the 1.4 million square foot shopping mall include reducing retail stores to add residential space and a hotel, according to the new property owners.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nonprofit Feeds Hungry DISD Students

A Dallas-based nonprofit is helping to fill in the service gaps left by Dallas Independent School District (DISD) by providing hot meals and transportation to students in South Dallas. “Something like 25% of kids in the area don’t get a real meal every day,” claimed Niesha Minter, founder and co-director...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Sixth-Largest Skyscraper in Texas Sold

The 60-story Comerica Bank Tower in downtown Dallas has a new owner. One of downtown’s largest real estate owners, Woods Capital, is taking a controlling stake in the skyscraper, according to The Dallas Morning News. The building at 1717 Main St. was previously owned through a partnership led by...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fire Ruins Three City Garbage Trucks

The sanitation department lost three garbage trucks in a fire over the weekend, only days after the City of Dallas launched a new five-day collection schedule. The fire happened at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site. The cause of the fire is unknown but it left three trucks out of commission and damaged a fourth. According to Sanitation Director Jay Council, the trucks had been in service only eight hours before the fire.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

BBB Warns Customers Of Dishonest Denton-Based Telemedicine Company

The Better Business Bureau (BBB), a private nonprofit organization focused on creating an ethical marketplace based on seller/buyer’s trust, issued an alert for consumers regarding a telehealth company. According to the alert, Doctor Alexa, a Denton-based telehealth company that claims to provide online doctor visits even without insurance, has...
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy