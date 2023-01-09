Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Dallas: Twenty of the Top 100 Busiest Roadways
It may be no surprise that Dallas County has some of the most congested roads in the state. An annual report from Texas A&M Transportation Institute showed an increase in congested highways and streets in 2021, according to Community Impact. Twenty of the state’s top 100 busiest segments of roadways...
dallasexpress.com
Texas’ Top Selling New Home Community
A community in Aubrey was the top-selling residential development in the state in 2022. The Silverado master-planned community, built by homebuilder D.R. Horton, sold 820 homes in 2022 — the most in the state, according to the Dallas Business Journal, and nearly double the 411 sold in 2021. Located...
OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?
I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
dallasexpress.com
Caterpillar Invests in Lithium Battery Company
Caterpillar Inc., which relocated its headquarters to DFW last year, is investing in the battery technology company Lithos Energy based in San Rafael, California. Lithos Energy makes lithium batteries for marine and off-road use. Caterpillar’s investment is seen as a move toward fully electric and hybrid machines, reported The Dallas Morning News.
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
WFAA
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
dallasexpress.com
Expediters to Target Broadnax Permit Troubles
Permit expediters could play a more pivotal role in Dallas this year, given the local development community’s need for a swift and intuitive permitting process and Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax’s failure to deliver reasonable turnaround times on permit applications. A permit expediter is a trained professional with...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Spends Big on Solar Energy
Dallas County has officially signed a three-year contract to purchase solar energy for all 55 of its buildings, including the county jail, starting in January. The contract was signed through Public Power Pool (PPP), a Texas Conference of Urban Counties nonprofit that negotiates energy contracts between local governments and suppliers.
dallasexpress.com
Audit | Dallas Community Courts Mismanaged
Dallas County Treatment Courts appear to be poorly managed, according to a recent audit. Treatment providers were found to lack the proper certifications, and one in particular was allegedly charging fees for a program that is free to participants and paid for with taxpayer-funded federal grant money. Case files were also reportedly found to be inaccurate and not handled securely.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas State Rep Backs Improving Education
State Rep. Victoria Neave (D-Dallas) declared that improving the state’s public education systems is one of her top priorities this legislative session. “Our economic prosperity as a state is directly linked to the education of our kids,” Neave said in an interview with WFAA. “It’s directly linked to the strength of our workforce.”
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
fortworthreport.org
Developer wants to clear Colleyville forest for homes. Hundreds of residents say no.
COLLEYVILLE — Just beyond rows of large homes in northeastern Tarrant County, trees stretch as far as the eye can see in one of Colleyville’s last remaining pieces of Cross Timbers forest. To Tim Waterworth and what he calls a ragtag group of neighbors, the 14-acre property on...
dallasexpress.com
Indoor Mall to Submit Redevelopment Plan
The new owners of Willow Bend Mall, a.k.a. The Shops at Willow Bend, are gearing up to submit official redevelopment plans with the city of Plano. Tentative redevelopment plans for the 1.4 million square foot shopping mall include reducing retail stores to add residential space and a hotel, according to the new property owners.
dallasexpress.com
Nonprofit Feeds Hungry DISD Students
A Dallas-based nonprofit is helping to fill in the service gaps left by Dallas Independent School District (DISD) by providing hot meals and transportation to students in South Dallas. “Something like 25% of kids in the area don’t get a real meal every day,” claimed Niesha Minter, founder and co-director...
dallasexpress.com
Sixth-Largest Skyscraper in Texas Sold
The 60-story Comerica Bank Tower in downtown Dallas has a new owner. One of downtown’s largest real estate owners, Woods Capital, is taking a controlling stake in the skyscraper, according to The Dallas Morning News. The building at 1717 Main St. was previously owned through a partnership led by...
dallasexpress.com
Fire Ruins Three City Garbage Trucks
The sanitation department lost three garbage trucks in a fire over the weekend, only days after the City of Dallas launched a new five-day collection schedule. The fire happened at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site. The cause of the fire is unknown but it left three trucks out of commission and damaged a fourth. According to Sanitation Director Jay Council, the trucks had been in service only eight hours before the fire.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
keranews.org
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
BBB Warns Customers Of Dishonest Denton-Based Telemedicine Company
The Better Business Bureau (BBB), a private nonprofit organization focused on creating an ethical marketplace based on seller/buyer’s trust, issued an alert for consumers regarding a telehealth company. According to the alert, Doctor Alexa, a Denton-based telehealth company that claims to provide online doctor visits even without insurance, has...
Comments / 0