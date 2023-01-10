Read full article on original website
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant' The Glory
Now that the festive season is behind us, you may well be wondering how to beat the January blues. Well, if you fancy a good old-fashioned Netflix binge, it looks like The Glory should be your show of choice, as it's being praised by viewers as 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant'. Check out the trailer below:
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Release Date And Other Things To Know About Netflix's Live Streaming Comedy Event
Chris Rock's next stand-up special is Netflix's first-ever live-streaming event.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
Amazon Prime Video’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, season two of the Al Pacino and Logan Lerman-starring series Hunters and The Legend of Vox Machina‘s second season are just some of the Prime Video originals coming to the streamer in January. New blockbusters like Jurassic World Dominion and The Black Phone, along with classics like the Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible films will, also be hitting Prime Video this month. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Amazon's 'The Bad Guy' Breaks With Italian Mafia Show TraditionsMilo Ventimiglia Meets His Match in First 'The Company You Keep' Teaser'Wizard of Oz' Hourglass Prop Sells...
16 Screenshots Of Brides And Grooms Who Were Extremely Entitled About Their Wedding
"I am expecting everyone to spend AT LEAST $400 on the wedding gifts."
IGN
Pokemon Anime Series Will End With a Reunion of Ash, Misty and Brock; Squishmallows to Arrive in February 2023 and More
The Pokemon series we know for the past 25 years is now finally coming to an end. We recently saw Ash Ketchum achieve his life-long dream of becoming the Pokemon Champion of the World. It was then announced that Ash and Pikachu will be exiting the series for new cast members to take their place.
Here's the Scoop on the Episode Release Schedule for 'The Last of Us' on HBO
This just in — Pedro Pascal is finally back on our TV screens, and yes, we can actually see more of his face this time around. No, we aren't talking about The Mandalorian. The Last of Us on HBO is finally due to premiere, with Pedro playing the lead role of Joel, a man hired to smuggle a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone.
elmodenafrontline.com
Uggs Aren’t That Ugly
Uggs are back in style, and although they may have been seen as a bit ugly and out of date, they are surely making a comeback. With different styles, colors, and ways of styling them, uggs can be your perfect shoe for this winter season. One way to style uggs...
elmodenafrontline.com
The Grinchiest Grinch
In this live action film, the well-known Grinch portrayed by comedian, Jim Carrey, decides to ruin Christmas for all citizens of Who-ville with the help of his dog, Max. How the Grinch Stole Christmas made in 2000, Carrey demonstrates facial expressions, emotions, and comedic zing which makes this an extraordinary movie.
Neil Gaiman Reassures Fans That The Sandman Won't Get A Surprise Netflix Cancellation
Investing time and emotional energy into a television show is always a risky move for a viewer, as there's obviously never a guarantee that any particular series will be renewed for more seasons. Devastating cancellations are simply the long-standing reality of Hollywood (especially with the rise of streaming), and how profitable a show can be for a network is far more vital than seeing a creative vision through until the end. However, there's a far more grim truth that viewers have been forced to face over the last year or so: even a renewal is no guarantee of future seasons.
fanthatracks.com
Kickstarter campaign launches for Aladdin 3477 trilogy
Star Wars may be what you know Matt Busch for, but soon it’s likely that Aladdin 3477 will be the first thing you think of when you hear his name. With the long-gestating project closer to fruition than ever, Matt has launched a Kickstarter campaign (which hit target in mere hours) and here’s the details on how to follow and support this fascinating project.
Koala Man on Hulu introduces the weirdest superhero of 2023
At the rate that Marvel is introducing new characters into the MCU on Disney Plus, you might not think that there would be much room left for other superheroes on TV. Of course, most of Marvel’s heroes demand to be taken seriously. If you’re looking for a hero you can laugh at, you might want to check out Koala Man, which debuted on Hulu this Monday.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch Summer Time Rendering: Disney+, Crunchyroll or Hulu
If you're a fan of supernatural anime with a hint of suspense, then you'll want to check out where to watch Summer Time Rendering. Summer Time Rendering was a shonen manga series created by Tanaka Yasuki. The anime adaptation, under OLM, ran from April to September 2022 and was widely seen as one of the best series of the year.
CNET
Netflix Will Live Stream its First Awards Show Next Year
Netflix will live stream the first awards ceremony on its service next year, broadening its early moves into live programming with the Screen Actors Guild Awards in early 2024. The SAG Awards' upcoming 2023 ceremony will be shown live on Netflix's YouTube channel in February, before the program available live...
thedigitalfix.com
Vinland Saga creator celebrates simulcast for new anime series
Vinland Saga season 2 has kicked off, and thanks to modern technology, fans around the world can see the anime series simultaneously. British fans can watch Vinland Saga on Netflix, while American viewers can use Crunchyroll, both of which get new episodes as soon as they’re available in Japan.
