elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP elk decoy leads to citations in Beulah Unit
JOHN DAY – The use of an Oregon State Police bull elk decoy led to the citation of five individuals and the issuance of seven warnings in the Beulah hunting unit. Find information from the OSP below:. (Release from Oregon State Police) Troopers braved frigid temperatures for multiple hours...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Scholarships being offered in Harney County
Harney County-Ray H and Milfred Weeks Scholarship applications available. Students planning on going to or are attending Eastern Oregon University and studying Business or Education may apply for the Ray H and Milfred Weeks Scholarship. Applications are available at the Harney County Chamber or in the Burns College Outreach Center...
btimesherald.com
Members of Burns Paiute Tribe took part in ceremonial mule deer hunt
Members of the Burns Paiute Tribe participated in the first-ever ceremonial mule deer hunt at Malheur Refuge, in the Buena Vista area. In October 2022, members of the Burns Paiute Tribe participated in the first-ever ceremonial mule deer hunt at Malheur Refuge, in the Buena Vista area. “We were allowed...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Explicit material shown during city council meeting after Livestream hacked
BAKER CITY – 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 “𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥” 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤’𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠.
