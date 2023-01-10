Read full article on original website
Why have Some Exchanges not Released Proof of Reserves?
The fall of FTX has led to calls for increased transparency among crypto exchanges. Several centralised exchanges have released proof of reserves to regain public trust. However, it may take more than publishing proof of reserves before customers can fully trust exchanges. Here, we discuss the problems with proof of reserves.
Metacade Price Prediction as Investors Fear Binance Exchange Is Next to Collapse
BNB investors fear that Binance exchange may not last through the bear market. However, investors are still optimistic about the long-term future of Web3, and Metacade has been a key project bringing positive sentiment back to the crypto markets. The MCADE presale attracted seven figures worth of funding and sold...
What do layoffs at Crypto.com mean? Crypto winter rages on
Crypto.com is laying off 20% of its workforce, having cut 5% last summer. Fellow exchanges Coinbase, Kraken, Huobi and Swyftx have all downsized over last month. Tech sector as a whole is laying off thousands, with Amazon, Salesforce, Meta and Twitter just a few of the big names. Crypto sector...
Best Altcoins for 2023 That Could Make You a Fortune
XRP (XRP) Metacade is the first community-driven and biggest decentralized arcade in the world, making its MCADE token the best altcoin for 2023. The platform offers both casual and competitive gameplay, enabling players to earn cryptocurrency rewards by playing various arcade-style titles. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Metacade delivers advanced...
Hodlnaut stares at liquidation after creditors reject restructuring plan
Investigations show that Hodlnaut lost about $190 million in the Terra LUNA crash. The lender had proposed a restructuring plan to allow creditors to have a view of the company’s operations. The creditors however want liquidation of the company’s assets. Troubled Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut seems to be...
Crypto Outlook 2030: Why You Should Invest in Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Metacade (MCADE)
The crypto market is constantly evolving, making it tricky to know which coins are worth investing in for the long term. In this article, you’ll discover three crypto tokens with plenty of promise and a strong potential for future growth. They are Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and an up-and-comer known as Metacade (MCADE).
Get Ready for the Next 100x Opportunity With Metacade (MCADE)
The metaverse industry has felt the brunt of the long-term bearish crypto market conditions during 2022, with several leading metaverse coins sinking alarmingly in value. The good news is that some new metaverse projects are bucking the trend and performing bullishly. One such newcomer to the metaverse industry is Metacade,...
US SEC has filed charges against Gemini and Genesis
The US SEC is accusing Gemini and Genesis of selling unregistered securities. Genesis and Gemini did not register their partnership as a lending partnership. Genesis has been having liquidity issues after FTX’s collapse and has paused withdrawals to date. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges...
