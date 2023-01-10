Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
Medical News Today
What are suitable blood sugar target ranges for people with type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Researchers in Japan have linked xanthan gum-based fluid thickener, used to prevent choking, to lower blood sugar after eating which could help patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.
MedicalXpress
Poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted from patient information with the help of AI
The risk for poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted with confidence by using machine learning methods, a new study from Finland finds. The most important factors predicting glycemic control include prior glucose levels, duration of type 2 diabetes, and the patient's existing anti-diabetic medicines.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
PsyPost
New study links inflammation to decreased cognitive functioning in those with depression and obesity
A new study from researchers in China attempts to understand the relationship between major depressive disorder, obesity, and cognitive functioning. Examining participant body mass, biological inflammation markers, major depressive disorder diagnosis, and processing speed revealed that the higher the body mass when diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD), the slower the processing speed.
What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?
Diabetes is a common disease affecting 425 million adults worldwide. That number is expected to rise to 592 million by 2035. It’s a chronic disease that causes hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels).Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. Risk factors are both genetic and environmental. The main cause of type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance.CauseYour body converts food to glucose (sugar) and uses it for energy. Insulin, a hormone made in the pancreas, tells your body how much sugar to release into the bloodstream.Diabetes occurs when you don’t have enough insulin or your body doesn’t use insulin...
Healthline
FDA Approves Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) for Weight Loss in Teens
The FDA has approved the drug Wegovy (semaglutide) treat obesity in children. The news comes after a study found that the weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The U.S. Food and Drug...
boldsky.com
Is There A Normal Blood Sugar Level, According To Age?
Blood sugar level, blood sugar concentration, or blood glucose level can also be referred to as a measure of blood sugar, or blood sugar concentration. In addition to type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes, people with hyperglycaemia can also suffer from type 2 diabetes. Blood Sugar Levels:...
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
How Is Type 2 Diabetes Treated?
Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic condition in which your pancreas does not process sugar properly, limiting your body’s ability to turn food into energy.When your blood sugar rises after eating food, it signals your pancreas to create insulin. Insulin enables your body to convert this sugar into energy. If you have type 2 diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or doesn’t process it correctly. This can lead to an excess of sugar in the blood that, over time, can lead to a variety of health conditions and concerns.Type 2 diabetes often requires you to take an active...
studyfinds.org
Artificial pancreas successfully helps Type 2 diabetes patients manage blood sugar levels
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — An artificial pancreas which helps Type 2 diabetes patients manage their blood sugar levels has been created by scientists at the University of Cambridge. The announcement comes just days after the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) gave the green light to using a different...
kalkinemedia.com
Health Rounds: Artificial pancreas closer for type 2 diabetes
Jan 12 - Hello Health Rounds Readers! Several artificial pancreas systems are on the market for people with type 1 diabetes, but the technology has not yet been calibrated for those with type 2 diabetes who eventually need insulin injections to control their blood sugar. This week, a report of a small UK trial suggests that artificial pancreas systems that improve blood sugar control in this larger population are coming closer to reality.
MedicalXpress
Gut bacteria may play a role in diabetes
One type of bacteria found in the gut may contribute to the development of Type 2 diabetes, while another may protect from the disease, according to early results from an ongoing, prospective study led by investigators at Cedars-Sinai. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes, found people with higher...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
ajmc.com
The Utilization of Combination Therapy in Patients with Diabetes
Key opinion leaders discuss the role of combination therapies in the management of diabetes. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: Jennifer was talking about combination therapy for blood pressure, with 2 to 3 drugs. Early on, this would probably work much better. I think you go with an ACE [inhibitor] or an ARB [angiotensin receptor blocker]. I tend to go with ARB because we have more angioedema…when we go with ACE [inhibitors], even though ACE is a great drug. The goal we put into the guidelines over 8 years ago is if you’re 20 over 10 from your goal, you go with 2 medications from the get-go. Based on that concept, we looked at lipids. If you’re 50% away from the goal, you go on a combination therapy on an LDL [low-density lipoprotein] reduction. It’s the same concept. When do you start this? How is your AI [artificial intelligence] working? It takes information and calculates to say, “The patient needs more medication from the start.” It’s the same thing with hyperglycemia.
ajmc.com
Managing Blood Pressure in Patients With Diabetes
Managing hypertension is a critical aspect of diabetes disease management. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: Let’s come back to hyperglycemia in a minute because this is the most exciting part of medicine right now, at least in our world of diabetes and metabolism. What about blood pressure management? What agents do you choose for blood pressure?
Medical News Today
Relationship between COVID-19 and diabetes
Diabetes and COVID-19 may have a bidirectional relationship, meaning they may affect each other. People with diabetes, especially unmanaged diabetes, have a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Also, COVID-19 may increase the risk of new or worsening diabetes. Diabetes. the immune system. People with any type of diabetes may be...
NIH Director's Blog
Blood pressure drug telmisartan did not improve mobility in people with peripheral arterial disease
Telmisartan, a medication used to treat high blood pressure, did not improve walking performance in patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the legs, according to new research. These results challenge previous studies that found telmisartan improved running strength in mice and increased treadmill walking distance in people with PAD.
