Glen Ridge HS Writing Club inspires students to create

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Meeting twice a month with adviser Smita Ganatra, the Glen Ridge High School Writing Club is a student-directed activity with club members determining how to facilitate the process of writing. Ganatra, who teaches eighth- and ninth-grade English, and is also the middle school yearbook adviser,...
Vanguard’s ‘A Chorus Line’ is a singular sensation

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The cast of Vanguard Theater Co.’s production of “A Chorus Line” certainly scored well, with dance: 10; looks: 10; and vocals: 11. The production is part of Vanguard’s Dream VTC initiative, a rigorous, by audition, preprofessional performance program for high school and college students. Though the performers were young, they amazed, eliciting raucous applause from the audience on Saturday, Jan. 7, during their opening-night performance.
Bloomfield HS athletic hall of fame unveils 2023 induction class

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association and the Bloomfield Educational Foundation have announced the Class of 2023 inductees to the BHS athletic hall of fame. They are:. Coach Michael Carter Sr., Class of 1979. Carter has been the Bengal football head coach for...
West Orange High School alumna becomes freelance reporter for CBS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2013 graduate Kristie Keleshian has joined the CBS news team as a freelance reporter, bringing her another step closer to establishing the career she has dreamed of for years. Keleshian attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, moving on...
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team wins three matches, improves to 4-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 3-1 this past week to make its record to 4-1 on the season. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium, they defeated Livingston 61-7. On Friday, Jan. 6, they traveled to West Caldwell to face Caldwell and defeated the Chiefs 56-11. The next morning the Pirates traveled to Woolwich Township and Kingsway Regional High School to take on Kingsway and Pope John XXIII, of Sparta. In the morning, they lost a tough match 36-34 to Pope John while defeating Kingsway 40-18 in the afternoon.
Seton Hall Prep hockey team goes 1-0-1 versus St. Joseph Regional in back-to-back games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-0-1 last week to raise its record to 4-5-1. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, the Pirates hosted St. Joseph Regional, of Montvale. The Pirates defeated the Green Knights 7-2. Seton Hall opened the scoring with three goals in the first period. Junior Hudson Rocheville and sophomore Dylan Gibbs scored unassisted goals before senior Severyn Khomyak scored on an assist by sophomore Matt Smith.
Hughes sworn in again as Glen Ridge councilman

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Peter Hughes, who has served on the Glen Ridge Borough Council since 2001 and who served as the borough’s mayor from 2008 to 2016, was again sworn into office as a council member on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “We in Glen Ridge pride ourselves in...
Essex County sheriff’s officers make drug arrest

NEWARK, NJ — On Jan. 11 at 6 a.m., the Essex County Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics and Tactical Response Team executed a court-ordered search warrant on North 6th Street in Newark, which resulted in the arrest of Javier Rivera and the seizure of crack cocaine, heroin and a loaded weapon, according to a Jan. 12 press release from the sheriff’s office.
