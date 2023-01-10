WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 3-1 this past week to make its record to 4-1 on the season. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium, they defeated Livingston 61-7. On Friday, Jan. 6, they traveled to West Caldwell to face Caldwell and defeated the Chiefs 56-11. The next morning the Pirates traveled to Woolwich Township and Kingsway Regional High School to take on Kingsway and Pope John XXIII, of Sparta. In the morning, they lost a tough match 36-34 to Pope John while defeating Kingsway 40-18 in the afternoon.

