essexnewsdaily.com
Venezia sworn in for fourth term as mayor of Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Democratic Mayor Michael Venezia was sworn in for his fourth consecutive term on Friday evening, Jan. 6, at Town Hall, before a full chamber of family, friends and spectators. Sleighing into office on the popular mayor’s runners were familiar faces, all at-large members: Councilwoman Wartyna Davis, commencing her fourth term, and Councilmen Ted Gamble and Rich Rockwell, each starting his third term. All elected seats were uncontested in the November general election.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange hardware store celebrates centennial
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The year 1923 was a big year for innovation — Garrett Morgan received a patent for the traffic light, cathode ray tubes for television were invented by Vladimir Kosma Zworykin and Clarence Birdseye established the modern frozen food industry. And on Main Street in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident Jean Louis looks to shine at MPAC show
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Jean Louis is set to perform as a finalist at the 16th annual Morristown Onstage performance at the Mayo Performing Arts Center on March 1. Louis sat down for an interview on Saturday, Jan. 7, to discuss all the things that inspire him, why he sings and what he’s looking to share with the world through his upcoming performance.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS Writing Club inspires students to create
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Meeting twice a month with adviser Smita Ganatra, the Glen Ridge High School Writing Club is a student-directed activity with club members determining how to facilitate the process of writing. Ganatra, who teaches eighth- and ninth-grade English, and is also the middle school yearbook adviser,...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Witch Heart’ hits the shelves, to the delight of readers of all ages
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Often when reading a writer’s collection of novels or viewing an artist’s collection of paintings, the audience can see how the creator progressed and how their style developed. It is rare to see all of that in just one creation, but South Orange native William Roth delivers just that with his graphic novel, “Witch Heart.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County sheriff’s officers make drug arrest
NEWARK, NJ — On Jan. 11 at 6 a.m., the Essex County Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics and Tactical Response Team executed a court-ordered search warrant on North 6th Street in Newark, which resulted in the arrest of Javier Rivera and the seizure of crack cocaine, heroin and a loaded weapon, according to a Jan. 12 press release from the sheriff’s office.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Livingston
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Livingston High School 27-18 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at home. Senior Nyra Brown had 7 points and four rebounds; sophomore Gabrielle Kot had 7 points and three rebounds; sophomore Ava Barker had 6 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals; junior Maya Mickens had 3 points and five rebounds; sophomore Michelle Hernandez had 2 points and six rebounds; senior Stella Schmidt had 2 points; and junior Aniyah Brown had six rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Bengals, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 overall on the season.
