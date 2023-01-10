ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho murders trial: Brian Kohberger's next court date revealed

MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in court Thursday morning for a preliminary status hearing. Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. He also faces one count of burglary for entering their home.
